Energy, bomb shelters, and weapons: Zelenskyy tells what 35 billion euros from the EU will be spent on
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine spoke about plans to use the EU loan as part of the G7 commitments. The funds will be used for energy, construction of bomb shelters, production of drones and missiles, and purchase of air defense.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a loan of up to 35 billion euros to be provided by the EU as part of the G7 commitments will be used for energy, construction of bomb shelters and weapons. Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports .
Details
We will spend 35 billion euros on energy, defense, and bomb shelters for children in schools, kindergartens, and universities. This is a big deficit for us. And on domestically produced weapons, primarily drones and missiles. Our long-range drones are hitting the enemy today and they are cheaper than those of our partners, but we are grateful to our partners for the high-quality weapons they are introducing, so we are ready to spend some of these funds on air defense, which is not produced in our country
Recall
The EU Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 35 billion euros as part of the G7 pledge. This is another significant contribution of the EU to the reconstruction of Ukraine amidst constant Russian attacks.