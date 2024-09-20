Energy, bomb shelters, and weapons: Zelenskyy tells what 35 billion euros from the EU will be spent on

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a loan of up to 35 billion euros to be provided by the EU as part of the G7 commitments will be used for energy, construction of bomb shelters and weapons. Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports .

Details

We will spend 35 billion euros on energy, defense, and bomb shelters for children in schools, kindergartens, and universities. This is a big deficit for us. And on domestically produced weapons, primarily drones and missiles. Our long-range drones are hitting the enemy today and they are cheaper than those of our partners, but we are grateful to our partners for the high-quality weapons they are introducing, so we are ready to spend some of these funds on air defense, which is not produced in our country - Zelensky said.

Recall

The EU Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 35 billion euros as part of the G7 pledge. This is another significant contribution of the EU to the reconstruction of Ukraine amidst constant Russian attacks.