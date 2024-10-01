Ukrenergo predicts minor electricity restrictions in winter and explains under what conditions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101343 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108085 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174478 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141760 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145434 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139883 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185746 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112149 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175902 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104784 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115349 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 71020 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 77434 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 45621 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 37009 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174484 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185750 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175904 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203175 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192005 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143918 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143710 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148275 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139590 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156359 views
Ukrenergo predicts minor electricity restrictions in winter and explains under what conditions

Ukrenergo predicts minor electricity restrictions in winter and explains under what conditions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11846 views

Due to low temperatures in winter in Ukraine, one stage in the hourly outage schedules may be applied. No restrictions are expected at temperatures above 0°C. Minor restrictions are expected in December, January and February.

In Ukraine, when temperatures are low in winter, namely minus 10-15 degrees, power companies can apply one stage in  of the hourly outage schedules. If the temperature does not drop below 0 degrees, no restrictions are expected.

This was stated by Acting Head of Ukrenergo Oleksii Brekht during a visiting meeting of the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, UNN reports .

Last week, the company prepared an updated forecast balance sheet for the respective autumn-winter period and submitted it. We expect the relevant document to be approved in the coming days. The document envisages a total of three months - December, January, and February - during which we may face some minor restrictions on electricity consumption. When I say minor, I mean about 100 million kWh per month. That is, in simple terms, it is about 120-130 megawatt-hours, if we talk about the corresponding deficit in terms of hours or days

- Brecht said.

He noted that it may not be available on weekends, but on weekdays, especially during the morning and evening peak, the restrictions may apply in three months: December, January, and February.

UN: power cuts of up to 18 hours a day are expected in Ukraine in winter19.09.24, 11:37 • 17745 views

“The forecasted balance was made for two scenarios: a zero temperature regime and a regime of negative ambient temperatures of 10-15 degrees for three or more days.  If we are talking about zero temperatures, we are actually dealing with minimal restrictions at maximum consumption, they can reach 500-1000 MW, let me remind you that in the relevant period, this is one stage of the GPO out of six, that is, four  hours of consumption restrictions per day for all categories of consumers,” Brekht explained.

According to him, if we talk about the temperature of 10-15 degrees  below zero, the power deficit in the integrated power system can be from  2 to 2.5 thousand  MW, which means two stages of the GWP, i.e. 8 hours of consumption restrictions per day.

Once again, these are the limit values and the company has worked out compensation factors that provide for an increase in the amount of electricity imports of the limit value

- Brecht said.

He noted that colleagues from the German transmission system operators are currently performing relevant calculations, which indicate that it is potentially possible to increase the amount of imports by 300 MW at a minimum, i.e. to a total of 2 gigawatts,  which will actually compensate for the corresponding amount by at least a third.

Ukraine will get through this winter with domestically produced gas - Shmyhal10.09.24, 14:35 • 14599 views

“Accordingly, the set of these measures gives us a clear understanding that at temperatures characterized by either zero or positive values in winter, we will exist and go through this period without restrictions.  If we are talking about a temperature of minus 10-15 degrees, then restrictions are possible, they  in my understanding should not reach more than 1000-1500 gigawatts of capacity, which will be commensurate with one turn of hourly outage schedules,” Brekht said.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

