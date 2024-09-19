UN: power cuts of up to 18 hours a day are expected in Ukraine in winter

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112412 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115525 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187811 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148094 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149588 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141472 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192800 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112287 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182243 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104938 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 56668 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 42777 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 84744 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60012 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 56378 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187811 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192800 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182243 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209288 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197783 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147338 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146792 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151095 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142149 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158710 views
UN: power cuts of up to 18 hours a day are expected in Ukraine in winter

UN: power cuts of up to 18 hours a day are expected in Ukraine in winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17746 views

Due to the damage to the energy infrastructure, power outages of up to 18 hours a day are possible in Ukraine in winter. Some areas may be left without heating.

As a result of enemy shelling in Ukraine, key power plants and power transmission facilities have been seriously damaged or destroyed. In winter, Ukrainians can expect power cuts from 4 to 18 hours a day, some regions may be left without heating, according to the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) published on September 19, UNN reports.

Details 

According to the report, between March 22 and August 31, 2024, the Russian armed forces carried out nine waves of long-range and well-coordinated attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, damaging or destroying numerous electricity generation, transmission and distribution facilities. 

It will take years to fully restore and eliminate this damage, which will require significant resources from both the state and the private sector. 

The UN emphasized that civilians are likely to feel the effects of these attacks for many months or even years to come. 

Next winter, when the demand for electricity will increase due to low temperatures, the consequences of these strikes will be exacerbated. 

 Despite the extensive and costly mitigation measures that Ukraine is taking, they are not enough to compensate for the loss of generating capacity this year.  Ukraine's electricity transmission company announced in June that the population would face a severe winter with electricity shortages of more than 30% due to a shortage of three to six gigawatts of electricity during peak hours.  Experts told the HRMMU that this shortage could lead to power cuts of 4 to 18 hours per day in winter

- reads the report of the UN mission.

The government expects to receive permission to import up to 2.2 GW from Europe by winter10.09.24, 18:21 • 21217 views

The extent to which the civilian population will suffer from the consequences of these attacks during the coming winter depends on several factors, the UN mission said.

While energy companies are working to repair damaged equipment, it is unclear how much capacity will be restored before the start of winter. The extent of the power outages will also largely depend on how cold the winter is.

The scale of the shutdowns will also depend on whether there are new attacks by the Russian armed forces on the energy infrastructure.

Daily power outages during the cold months will leave civilians without the electricity they need to heat their homes, run water pumps, and educate their children online. Some areas may be left without heating

- the report says. 

Ukraine will get through this winter with domestically produced gas - Shmyhal10.09.24, 14:35 • 14599 views

It is noted that an assessment of the regions most vulnerable to heat loss showed that Kharkiv and Sumy regions are the most susceptible due to harsh winter conditions, high population density,  and serious damage to energy infrastructure.

Donetsk and Kherson regions also face increased risks due to a combination of damaged electricity infrastructure and active hostilities, which severely limits their ability to prepare for winter conditions.

For reference 

The HRMMU conducted visits to seven power plants and substations damaged or destroyed during the attacks in 2024, as well as to 28 communities directly affected by Russian Federation strikes. The team held 44 meetings with the authorities, 13 with representatives of the private sector and state-owned  energy companies, and 65 interviews with think tanks, technical experts, academics, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), educational and medical professionals, and local residents. 

Galushchenko: Russia attacked Ukrainian energy sector more than 1000 times in two years11.09.24, 20:11 • 24563 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
khersonKherson
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

