UN: power cuts of up to 18 hours a day are expected in Ukraine in winter

As a result of enemy shelling in Ukraine, key power plants and power transmission facilities have been seriously damaged or destroyed. In winter, Ukrainians can expect power cuts from 4 to 18 hours a day, some regions may be left without heating, according to the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) published on September 19, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, between March 22 and August 31, 2024, the Russian armed forces carried out nine waves of long-range and well-coordinated attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, damaging or destroying numerous electricity generation, transmission and distribution facilities.

It will take years to fully restore and eliminate this damage, which will require significant resources from both the state and the private sector.

The UN emphasized that civilians are likely to feel the effects of these attacks for many months or even years to come.

Next winter, when the demand for electricity will increase due to low temperatures, the consequences of these strikes will be exacerbated.

Despite the extensive and costly mitigation measures that Ukraine is taking, they are not enough to compensate for the loss of generating capacity this year. Ukraine's electricity transmission company announced in June that the population would face a severe winter with electricity shortages of more than 30% due to a shortage of three to six gigawatts of electricity during peak hours. Experts told the HRMMU that this shortage could lead to power cuts of 4 to 18 hours per day in winter - reads the report of the UN mission.

The government expects to receive permission to import up to 2.2 GW from Europe by winter

The extent to which the civilian population will suffer from the consequences of these attacks during the coming winter depends on several factors, the UN mission said.

While energy companies are working to repair damaged equipment, it is unclear how much capacity will be restored before the start of winter. The extent of the power outages will also largely depend on how cold the winter is.

The scale of the shutdowns will also depend on whether there are new attacks by the Russian armed forces on the energy infrastructure.

Daily power outages during the cold months will leave civilians without the electricity they need to heat their homes, run water pumps, and educate their children online. Some areas may be left without heating - the report says.

Ukraine will get through this winter with domestically produced gas - Shmyhal

It is noted that an assessment of the regions most vulnerable to heat loss showed that Kharkiv and Sumy regions are the most susceptible due to harsh winter conditions, high population density, and serious damage to energy infrastructure.

Donetsk and Kherson regions also face increased risks due to a combination of damaged electricity infrastructure and active hostilities, which severely limits their ability to prepare for winter conditions.

For reference

The HRMMU conducted visits to seven power plants and substations damaged or destroyed during the attacks in 2024, as well as to 28 communities directly affected by Russian Federation strikes. The team held 44 meetings with the authorities, 13 with representatives of the private sector and state-owned energy companies, and 65 interviews with think tanks, technical experts, academics, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), educational and medical professionals, and local residents.

