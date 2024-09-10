The government expects to receive permission to import up to 2.2 GW from Europe by winter

This year, before winter, Ukraine expects to receive a political decision from the European Energy Community to increase the capacity of electricity imports from 1.7 GW to 2.2 GW. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The capacity of the interconnectors between us and the European Union is technically 2.2 GW as of today. Politically, the European energy community has so far decided to allow Ukraine to import 1.7 GW of electricity, electricity from the European system, from European countries to Ukraine. Our task today is to finalize negotiations with the European energy community to increase this capacity to the physical capabilities of interconnectors. That is, to increase the political permission from 1.7 GW to 2.2 GW of imports to Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that this is a difficult decision for Europeans, as all countries naturally have a deficit in winter, so we need to look at how to balance the European system as a whole by allowing Ukraine to take 2.2 GW from the European grid.

"This is the complexity of the negotiations, and that's why they are taking quite a long time. We are at the final stage of these negotiations. I think that this year, before the winter, we will get a political decision of the European energy community that will be useful for Ukraine to increase this capacity to 2.2 GW," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Ukrenergo reportedthat Ukraine expects to import electricity in winter.