Ukraine will get through this winter with domestically produced gas - Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to get through this winter on its own gas, just like last year, without external purchases. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference on the results of the government's work, a UNN correspondent reports.

In the first seven months of 2024, Naftogaz Group produced 8.6 billion cubic meters of gas, which is more than 7% more than last year. We plan to go through this winter with gas produced by ourselves, which is important. We went through the last one on our own, without assistance from our partners, without buying additional gas from outside - Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that energy sustainability remains one of the biggest challenges. The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine had successfully survived three heating seasons, but warned that this winter would be no less difficult, and perhaps even the most difficult.

We are constantly working with partners, importing various equipment from all over the world. We are decentralizing our energy sector, but also restoring those capacities that are subject to restoration, which can be restored - Shmyhal added.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine expects a gradual increase in utility tariffs starting in 2025. This is due to the difficult situation in the energy sector and the need to bring tariffs to economically justified levels.

European gas stocks hit winter levels two months ahead of schedule - Bloomberg