Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
March 1, 12:46 AM • 75992 views
March 1, 01:45 AM • 47012 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 57382 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 86388 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 64598 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200376 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199323 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187942 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 214663 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 202727 views
08:56 AM • 18386 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 150348 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 149558 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 153611 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 144522 views
Ukraine will get through this winter with domestically produced gas - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14600 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal said that Ukraine plans to get through the winter on domestically produced gas. In the first 7 months of 2024, 8.6 billion cubic meters of gas were produced, up 7% year-on-year.

Ukraine plans to get through this winter on its own gas, just like last year, without external purchases. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference on the results of the government's work, a UNN correspondent reports

In the first seven months of 2024, Naftogaz Group produced 8.6 billion cubic meters of gas, which is more than 7% more than last year. We plan to go through this winter  with gas produced by ourselves, which is important. We went through the last one on our own, without assistance from our partners, without buying additional gas from outside

- Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that energy sustainability remains one of the biggest challenges. The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine had successfully survived three heating seasons, but warned that this winter would be no less difficult, and perhaps even the most difficult.

We are constantly working with partners, importing various equipment from all over the world. We are decentralizing our energy sector, but also restoring those capacities that are subject to restoration, which can be restored

- Shmyhal added.

Recall 

The National Bank of Ukraine expects a gradual increase in utility tariffs starting in 2025. This is due to the difficult situation in the energy sector and the need to bring tariffs to economically justified levels. 

European gas stocks hit winter levels two months ahead of schedule - Bloomberg

Economy

