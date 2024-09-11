Galushchenko: Russia attacked Ukrainian energy sector more than 1000 times in two years

From October 2022 to September 2024, Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities were subjected to 1024 Russian attacks, and all those involved in these crimes must be brought to justice. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko during the high-level international conference "United for Justice", UNN reports.

"There is no place, no region, no type of energy infrastructure that has not been affected by these attacks. The total loss of our capacities due to the attacks this year, which began on March 22, exceeds 9 GW. We have recovered 18 GW of generation capacity, including hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants and Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhya NPP," the Minister emphasized.

Herman Halushchenko noted that the most massive enemy attack took place on August 26 this year, when the enemy used a total of 236 drones and missiles of various types.

"That was the first time ballistic missiles were used to attack our substations. The immediate consequence of this attack was that approximately 4 million Ukrainians were immediately disconnected from the electricity supply. This directly affected 12 regions of Ukraine, and it took us about 13 days to fully restore power supply," he said.

The minister emphasized that with such attacks Russia wants to cause direct harm to the civilian population of Ukraine, which is a violation of the key principles of international law and the UN Charter. In addition, by attacking substations that are key to the operation of nuclear power plants, Russia is undermining the basic principles of nuclear safety.

