Galushchenko: Russia attacked Ukrainian energy sector more than 1000 times in two years

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117159 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119570 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194849 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151671 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151821 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142513 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196537 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185459 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 86014 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86014 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82190 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 58047 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 65179 views

03:40 AM • 65179 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 41651 views

04:00 AM • 41651 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194853 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194853 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196538 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185460 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212315 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200523 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200523 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149002 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148314 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152455 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143421 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143421 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159853 views
Galushchenko: Russia attacked Ukrainian energy sector more than 1000 times in two years

Galushchenko: Russia attacked Ukrainian energy sector more than 1000 times in two years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24564 views

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine reported 1024 Russian attacks on energy infrastructure from October 2022 to September 2024. The total loss of capacity exceeded 9 GW, and 18 GW of generation was occupied.

From October 2022 to September 2024, Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities were subjected to 1024 Russian attacks, and all those involved in these crimes must be brought to justice. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko during the high-level international conference "United for Justice", UNN reports.

"There is no place, no region, no type of energy infrastructure that has not been affected by these attacks. The total loss of our capacities due to the attacks this year, which began on March 22, exceeds 9 GW. We have recovered 18 GW of generation capacity, including hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants and Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhya NPP," the Minister emphasized.

Belgium will allocate 9 million euros for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector31.07.24, 18:16 • 37204 views

Herman Halushchenko noted that the most massive enemy attack took place on August 26 this year, when the enemy used a total of 236 drones and missiles of various types.

"That was the first time ballistic missiles were used to attack our substations. The immediate consequence of this attack was that approximately 4 million Ukrainians were immediately disconnected from the electricity supply. This directly affected 12 regions of Ukraine, and it took us about 13 days to fully restore power supply," he said.

The minister emphasized that with such attacks Russia wants to cause direct harm to the civilian population of Ukraine, which is a violation of the key principles of international law and the UN Charter. In addition, by attacking substations that are key to the operation of nuclear power plants, Russia is undermining the basic principles of nuclear safety.

Protecting the energy sector from Russian attacks and defending positions at the front: Zelenskyy removed Stavka09.09.24, 19:51 • 39755 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomy

