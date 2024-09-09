Protecting the energy sector from Russian attacks and defending positions at the front: Zelenskyy removed Stavka

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118600 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121219 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197738 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153182 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152704 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142849 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198039 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112419 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186777 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105085 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 91658 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 68058 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 47708 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 76237 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 54109 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197738 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186777 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213589 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201713 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 10048 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149739 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148990 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153078 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144013 views
Actual
Protecting the energy sector from Russian attacks and defending positions at the front: Zelenskyy removed Stavka

Protecting the energy sector from Russian attacks and defending positions at the front: Zelenskyy removed Stavka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39756 views

The President of Ukraine discussed the protection of the energy sector from Russian attacks and positions on the frontline. They reviewed the supply of artillery, equipment and the results of the Ramstein, emphasizing the importance of timely implementation of the agreements.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the National Security Council. They talked about protecting the energy sector from Russian strikes and defending positions at the front, UNN reports.

"I held a meeting. Several key issues. Protection of the energy sector from Russian attacks. Protection of our positions at the front. We analyzed in detail the supply of artillery to the troops, including our "Bogdans", and the provision of our brigades with equipment," Zelensky said.

According to him, in the energy sector , there are clear deadlines and requirements for each facility, for physical protection and for air cover.

"We need the same clear approach to implementing all the necessary measures. The responsibility for this is solely personal - both for the construction of defense and for the work of air defense," he added.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that work is underway to equip combat and reserve brigades.

"Today, Defense Minister Umerov made a separate report on the results of Ramstein and his talks with partners. All the agreements reached should be implemented as soon as possible. What is needed in September should be delivered to our troops in September. What we have agreed on for other months must also be delivered on time. The course of the war directly depends on the quality of logistics in the supply and fulfillment of all promises by our partners," the Head of State emphasized.

There was also a detailed, purely military report by the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"First of all, I'm talking about the Donetsk sector. I am grateful to all our units at the front who are ensuring full implementation of their tasks and are really resilient in repelling Russian assaults and restoring our positions. This is important. It is equally important to destroy as many of the occupier's forces as possible. Pokrovske direction, Kurakhove direction - this is where the Russian army should lose as much combat capability as possible. Separately, the Chief of Defense reported on the defense in Kharkiv region. And on our active actions in Russia - in the Kursk region. I am proud of all our soldiers who, through their actions, are teaching Russia to clearly know where its land is and where its neighbors' land is," the President summarized.

Air Defense, Drones and the Situation at the Front: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Stavka03.09.24, 21:49 • 106416 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising