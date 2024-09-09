Protecting the energy sector from Russian attacks and defending positions at the front: Zelenskyy removed Stavka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the National Security Council. They talked about protecting the energy sector from Russian strikes and defending positions at the front, UNN reports.

"I held a meeting. Several key issues. Protection of the energy sector from Russian attacks. Protection of our positions at the front. We analyzed in detail the supply of artillery to the troops, including our "Bogdans", and the provision of our brigades with equipment," Zelensky said.

According to him, in the energy sector , there are clear deadlines and requirements for each facility, for physical protection and for air cover.

"We need the same clear approach to implementing all the necessary measures. The responsibility for this is solely personal - both for the construction of defense and for the work of air defense," he added.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that work is underway to equip combat and reserve brigades.

"Today, Defense Minister Umerov made a separate report on the results of Ramstein and his talks with partners. All the agreements reached should be implemented as soon as possible. What is needed in September should be delivered to our troops in September. What we have agreed on for other months must also be delivered on time. The course of the war directly depends on the quality of logistics in the supply and fulfillment of all promises by our partners," the Head of State emphasized.

There was also a detailed, purely military report by the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"First of all, I'm talking about the Donetsk sector. I am grateful to all our units at the front who are ensuring full implementation of their tasks and are really resilient in repelling Russian assaults and restoring our positions. This is important. It is equally important to destroy as many of the occupier's forces as possible. Pokrovske direction, Kurakhove direction - this is where the Russian army should lose as much combat capability as possible. Separately, the Chief of Defense reported on the defense in Kharkiv region. And on our active actions in Russia - in the Kursk region. I am proud of all our soldiers who, through their actions, are teaching Russia to clearly know where its land is and where its neighbors' land is," the President summarized.

Air Defense, Drones and the Situation at the Front: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Stavka