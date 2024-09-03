Air Defense, Drones and the Situation at the Front: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Stavka

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120699 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123729 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202063 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155519 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153879 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143363 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200155 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112468 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188685 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105121 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 81261 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 53242 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 63604 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 92972 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 71615 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202069 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200156 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215384 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203370 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 23313 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150764 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149969 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154002 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144899 views
Actual
Air Defense, Drones and the Situation at the Front: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Stavka

Air Defense, Drones and the Situation at the Front: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Stavka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106415 views

The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the use of air defense, urban defense, and the use of drones. Zelenskyy thanked Romania for the upcoming Patriot transfer and emphasized the importance of the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Security Council. They discussed the use of air defense and the protection of cities and communities, drones and their use, as well as the situation at the front, UNN reports .

"Today, I held a meeting of the Stavka. We discussed the use of air defense and the protection of our cities and communities. We have identified steps to make the systems we already have more effective. We are also working on getting additional protection for Ukraine." "We are counting on Patriot, which is being prepared to be transferred by Romania. I will be grateful for this step of assistance from Romania. This is something that will really support our people, our country, our entire region," Zelensky said during a video address.

Romania takes another step towards transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine02.09.24, 20:42 • 81626 views

Today's meeting also included important reports on drones - various types of drones used by Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the President noted.

"The effectiveness of the application, priorities... There is experience that should be shared. There are also mistakes that need to be corrected. Our Ukrainian drones must be one hundred percent effective, because it literally means that Ukraine will be one hundred percent effective on the battlefield. And I thank all our people who are gaining this positive experience of using drones for Ukraine, who are sharing this experience with the troops. I thank everyone who produces and supplies drones. And I thank everyone who really accurately destroys the occupier and destroys the Russian war potential - right there, on the enemy's territory," the Head of State added.

Zelensky: Ukraine will hold the territory of Kursk until it forces Putin to negotiate03.09.24, 20:32 • 38716 views

In addition, there was a lengthy report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the front and the operation in the Kursk region.

"The Pokrovsk direction is a solution to strengthen our positions. Active actions in the Kursk region continue to replenish the exchange fund for our state," Zelensky summarized.

No Russian advance in Pokrovsk sector for two days - Zelensky02.09.24, 19:17 • 26204 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising