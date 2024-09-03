Air Defense, Drones and the Situation at the Front: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Stavka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Security Council. They discussed the use of air defense and the protection of cities and communities, drones and their use, as well as the situation at the front, UNN reports .

"Today, I held a meeting of the Stavka. We discussed the use of air defense and the protection of our cities and communities. We have identified steps to make the systems we already have more effective. We are also working on getting additional protection for Ukraine." "We are counting on Patriot, which is being prepared to be transferred by Romania. I will be grateful for this step of assistance from Romania. This is something that will really support our people, our country, our entire region," Zelensky said during a video address.

Romania takes another step towards transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Today's meeting also included important reports on drones - various types of drones used by Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the President noted.

"The effectiveness of the application, priorities... There is experience that should be shared. There are also mistakes that need to be corrected. Our Ukrainian drones must be one hundred percent effective, because it literally means that Ukraine will be one hundred percent effective on the battlefield. And I thank all our people who are gaining this positive experience of using drones for Ukraine, who are sharing this experience with the troops. I thank everyone who produces and supplies drones. And I thank everyone who really accurately destroys the occupier and destroys the Russian war potential - right there, on the enemy's territory," the Head of State added.

Zelensky: Ukraine will hold the territory of Kursk until it forces Putin to negotiate

In addition, there was a lengthy report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the front and the operation in the Kursk region.

"The Pokrovsk direction is a solution to strengthen our positions. Active actions in the Kursk region continue to replenish the exchange fund for our state," Zelensky summarized.

No Russian advance in Pokrovsk sector for two days - Zelensky