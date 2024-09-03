Zelensky: Ukraine will hold the territory of Kursk until it forces Putin to negotiate

Kyiv plans to hold the seized territories of Russia until Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine does not seek to retain the seized lands, but wants to use them as a lever for negotiations.

We do not need their land. We do not want to bring our Ukrainian way of life there - The President of Ukraine emphasizes.

According to him, Ukraine will "hold" this territory, as it is an integral part of the "victory plan" and the end of the war. He plans to present the plan to international partners, including the United States.

Now we need it - He said about the territory currently held by Ukraine in Russia.

Addendum

During the interview , Zelenskyy explained that he could not discuss whether Ukraine plans to try to seize more Russian territory.

I'm not going to say, sorry, I can't talk about it. This is like the beginning of our, this Kursk operation. With all due respect, I can't talk about it, I think that any success is very much dependent on the unexpected - Zelensky explained.

Recall

In August , the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, said that the Defense Forces had taken control of 1,294 square kilometers of Russian territory, 100 settlements and 594 captured Russian soldiers.