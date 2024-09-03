ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky: Ukraine will hold the territory of Kursk until it forces Putin to negotiate

Zelensky: Ukraine will hold the territory of Kursk until it forces Putin to negotiate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38717 views

The Ukrainian president said that Kyiv plans to hold the seized Russian territories as a lever for negotiations. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine does not seek to keep these lands for itself.

Kyiv plans to hold the seized territories of Russia until Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine does not seek to retain the seized lands, but wants to use them as a lever for negotiations. 

We do not need their land. We do not want to bring our Ukrainian way of life there

- The President of Ukraine emphasizes. 

According to him, Ukraine will "hold" this territory, as it is an integral part of the "victory plan" and the end of the war. He plans to present the plan to international partners, including the United States. 

Zelensky on the operation in the Kursk region: “the most important result for us there is the replenishment of the exchange fund”30.08.24, 20:44 • 52186 views

Now we need it

- He said about the territory currently held by Ukraine in Russia.

Addendum

During the interview , Zelenskyy explained that he could not discuss whether Ukraine plans to try to seize more Russian territory.

I'm not going to say, sorry, I can't talk about it. This is like the beginning of our, this Kursk operation. With all due respect, I can't talk about it, I think that any success is very much dependent on the unexpected

- Zelensky explained. 

Recall

In August , the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, said that the Defense Forces had taken control of 1,294 square kilometers of Russian territory, 100 settlements and 594 captured Russian soldiers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

