Zelensky on the operation in the Kursk region: “the most important result for us there is the replenishment of the exchange fund”

An important result for Ukraine in the Kursk region is the replenishment of the exchange fund, which will allow more Ukrainian soldiers to return from Russian captivity. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports .

Today there were many meetings about our military work. There was a report by the head of the GUR. Today, I also held a meeting of the Chief of Staff. The first was a report from the Chief of the Main Command on the front, especially the Pokrovsk direction. Toretsk. Defense against Russian assaults. The most difficult areas. It is very important that all levels of the state involved in this work as hard as possible to ensure our resilience and our soldiers. (...) Also today, the Chief of the Army reported on the development of our actions in the Kursk region. Every day, an important result for all of us there is the replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine. And the more this fund is replenished, the more of our people we will be able to return from Russian captivity. Our strategic priority - Zelensky said.

Today, during a meeting of the Staff, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had advanced up to 2 km in the Kursk region and took control of 5 square kilometers of territory. In other areas, the situation remains difficult but under control.