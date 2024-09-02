ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

No Russian advance in Pokrovsk sector for two days - Zelensky

No Russian advance in Pokrovsk sector for two days - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26210 views

President Zelenskyy said that there had been no Russian advance in the Pokrovske direction for two days, despite the difficult situation. He also noted that the Kursk operation could help reduce the escalation due to the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Russians have not advanced in the Pokrovsk sector for two days despite the difficult situation. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.

"From Zaporizhzhia, a fairly large number of soldiers have been transferred to the Kursk region, from the south of our country and from the Kherson direction as well. Is this appropriate with regard to the second part of your question about the Kursk operation, yes. It fulfills its tasks and goes according to plan," Zelensky said.

He noted that the Pokrovske and Toretske directions are difficult.

"As for the difficulties in the Pokrovske and Toretske directions. We believe that the Kursk operation may also affect this area, where there may be a decrease in the escalation due to the reduction in the number of Russian troops. But so far we see that it is difficult there... We will see what happens next, in any case, we have been talking to the Chief of the Main Command for two days. In the Pokrovske direction, no matter how difficult it is, there has been no advancement in the last two days, as reported to me by the Chief of the Army," Zelensky said.

Addendum

On September 1, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reportedthat the situation in the direction of the main attack of the Russian occupiers was difficult. Despite the fact that the enemy has an advantage in the number of weapons and people, thanks to Ukrainian soldiers, it suffers significant losses.

