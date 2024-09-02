Romania takes another step towards transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
The upper house of the Romanian parliament has voted in favor of transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. The bill is expected to be considered by the Chamber of Deputies in the near future.
On Monday, September 2, the upper house of the Romanian parliament, the Senate, approved a government bill on the transfer of the Patriot air defense missile system to Ukraine. This was reported by Digi24, and UNN.
101 Romanian senators voted in favor of the government's draft law on the transfer of the air defense system to Ukraine, 13 voted against it, and two abstained.
The head of the Romanian Senate Defense Committee, Nicoleta Pauluc, expressed hope that by the end of this week the bill would also pass the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, which has the final say in the adoption of bills.
Nicoleta Pauluc also emphasized that the transfer of the Patriot air defense system "does not mean that Romania will be left without protection," as Bucharest has seven other such systems.
In particular, two of them are already in operation, two more have been put into service, and three more will arrive soon.
Last week UNN wrote that the Romanian Defense Ministry submitted a bill to the parliament on the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine. The document provides for the transfer of one of the seven systems purchased from the United States in the most modern 3+ configuration.