Romanian government approves bill to transfer Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

On Monday, September 2 , the Romanian government approved a draft law allowing the transfer of the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine and sent it to parliament for a final vote, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the summer, Bucharest announced that it would transfer one of the two existing Patriot systems to Ukraine , provided that the allies replace it with a similar air defense system.

This will be one of five such systems and other strategic air defense units that NATO countries promised Kyiv during the fight against Russian invasion.

After parliament approves the law, the government will be able to issue a decision that makes the donation prompt - explained government spokesman Michael Konstantin.

The publication points out that the draft law stipulates that Romania will send letters of offer and approval to the United States to replace the donated battery and expects to pay approximately $60 million in taxes and fees.

Recall

Last week , UNN wrote that the Romanian Defense Ministry submitted a bill to the parliament on the transfer of the Patriot systemto Ukraine. The document provides for the transfer of one of the seven systems purchased from the United States in the most modern 3+ configuration.