Aviation will take an active part: Zelensky on the protection of energy infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced a decision to strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure. Aviation will play an active role, and air defense will be reinforced in border and frontline regions.
Aviation will take an active part in the protection of energy infrastructure. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the energy bet, UNN reports.
"All levels of energy infrastructure protection: engineering, electronic warfare and air defense. Our aviation will take an active part. We have also decided to strengthen air defense in the border and frontline regions," Zelensky said.
Earlier, Zelenskyy said that a meeting of the Energy Council had taken place.
"Comprehensive winterization. Reports from everyone involved in the process: Naftogaz, Ukrenergo, the Ministries of Energy, Internal Affairs, Community and Territorial Development, the Air Force, regional military administrations," the President said.
