A US soldier was killed near Trump's hotel: what is known about the explosion of a Tesla car in Las Vegas

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 62420 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151213 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129434 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136910 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135287 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173394 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111058 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165818 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104530 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113981 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132945 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131971 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 50683 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101733 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103944 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151213 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173394 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165818 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193496 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182654 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131977 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132949 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143582 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135155 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152291 views
A US soldier was killed near Trump's hotel: what is known about the explosion of a Tesla car in Las Vegas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32064 views

37-year-old Green Beret Special Forces officer Matthew Leavensberger died in a rented Tesla Cybertruck near Trump's hotel in Las Vegas. The incident occurred during his vacation, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The man who died in the cyber truck explosion near the Trump Hotel was a member of the US Army.

Transmits to UNN with reference to AP.

Matthew Leavensberger, a 37-year-old active duty soldier, was burned alive in a Tesla cyber vehicle he rented that exploded on Wednesday in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The suspect's identity was confirmed by official sources to the Associated Press. Two police officers identified the man in the futuristic Tesla car as Matthew Lievesberger. 

According to the army's statement, Livelsberger was a member of the Green Berets, a unit of special forces and guerrilla warfare experts. He joined the army in 2006. He was on vacation at the time of the tragedy.

Recall

UNN reported that a Tesla Cybertruck caught fire near the Trump International Beach Resort hotel in Las Vegas. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-states-armyUnited States Army
las-vegasLas Vegas
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising