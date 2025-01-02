The man who died in the cyber truck explosion near the Trump Hotel was a member of the US Army.

Transmits to UNN with reference to AP.

Matthew Leavensberger, a 37-year-old active duty soldier, was burned alive in a Tesla cyber vehicle he rented that exploded on Wednesday in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The suspect's identity was confirmed by official sources to the Associated Press. Two police officers identified the man in the futuristic Tesla car as Matthew Lievesberger.

According to the army's statement, Livelsberger was a member of the Green Berets, a unit of special forces and guerrilla warfare experts. He joined the army in 2006. He was on vacation at the time of the tragedy.

UNN reported that a Tesla Cybertruck caught fire near the Trump International Beach Resort hotel in Las Vegas. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.