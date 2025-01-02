Dmytro Finashyn becomes an advisor to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on veterans' policy

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has appointed Hero of Ukraine and National Guard veteran Dmytro Finashyn as his advisor on veterans' policy.

Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram.

It is reported that Dmytro Finashyn, with the call sign “Fin,” went from private to officer, was severely wounded at the front and risked his own life to save his comrade. Later, he returned to the ranks.

Dmytro is a young representative of the warrior community who clearly understands the needs of the military and veterans. He will be responsible for improving the rehabilitation, medical and psychological care, social support, and employment of combatants from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system - said Klymenko.

