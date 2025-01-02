ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Dmytro Finashyn becomes an advisor to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on veterans' policy

Dmytro Finashyn becomes an advisor to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on veterans' policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32649 views

The Minister of Internal Affairs has appointed National Guard veteran Dmytro Finashyn as an advisor on veteran policy. Finashyn, who rose from private to officer, will deal with rehabilitation and support for the Interior Ministry's military.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has appointed Hero of Ukraine and National Guard veteran Dmytro Finashyn as his advisor on veterans' policy.

Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details [1

It is reported that Dmytro Finashyn, with the call sign “Fin,” went from private to officer, was severely wounded at the front and risked his own life to save his comrade. Later, he returned to the ranks.

Dmytro is a young representative of the warrior community who clearly understands the needs of the military and veterans. He will be responsible for improving the rehabilitation, medical and psychological care, social support, and employment of combatants from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system

- said Klymenko.

Recall 

Andriy Tupikov became the new head of the SBU's Counterintelligence Department by presidential decree. Tupikov is a major in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a holder of the Order of Danylo Halytskyi for courage in the defense of Ukraine. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising