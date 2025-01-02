In Sumy, a man died after a conflict in the shopping center? The police told who caused the fatal injuries

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 70226 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153814 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130757 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138149 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136224 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175112 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111404 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167164 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104597 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113993 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134724 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133924 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 60084 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103207 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105408 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153814 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175112 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167164 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194773 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183897 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133908 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134706 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144103 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135655 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152745 views
In Sumy, a man died after a conflict in the shopping center? The police told who caused the fatal injuries

In Sumy, a man died after a conflict in the shopping center? The police told who caused the fatal injuries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32936 views

A 40-year-old man sustained a head injury in Sumy SEC during a conflict with a soldier. The victim died in hospital, and the police identified the suspect.

A 40-year-old man died in Sumy. According to his relatives, he received a head injury in the Sumy City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. The police assure that they have identified the person who inflicted the man's fatal injuries, UNN reports.

Details

Natalia Skachedub, the victim's aunt, told SumyToday that 40-year-old Yevhen Kryvodub was buried in Sumy on January 1.

"The man died of a head injury he received on December 29, 2024, at the Sumy City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support," the statement said.

The woman fears that those responsible for her nephew's death may go unpunished, so she asks for publicity.

Natalia said that on December 29, around 3 p.m., Yevhen called his common-law wife from an unknown number and said that he had been taken to the TCC, had already passed the military medical examination and would be sent to war. There was no more contact with him. The next day, when the family called that number, they were told that Yevhen had allegedly drunk half a liter of vodka, felt sick and was taken to the hospital.

They tried to “smoke out” a man and gassed the car: a scandalous video of the TCC's actions near Kyiv has appeared online19.12.24, 19:12 • 19461 view

The woman began to look for Yevhen in medical institutions and found him in the regional hospital. There she was told that Yevhen had been brought in with a head injury and was in a coma after surgery.

On December 31, at half past eight in the morning, the hospital called and informed us of Yevhen's death.

The police opened a criminal investigation into the infliction of fatal injuries.

Add

The police of Sumy region reported that they had identified the person who inflicted the man with fatal injuries.

The 40-year-old victim's partner filed a complaint with the police about the beating. According to her, the man was taken to the hospital with injuries. The police investigative team was working at the scene.

"During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers found that a sudden conflict arose between a local resident and a serviceman. In the midst of the quarrel, the serviceman lost his temper and inflicted bodily harm on the man. The victim was hospitalized, but he died in the hospital from his injuries," the statement said.

Currently, the police have already served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing.

An accident involving a TCC employee occurs in Kovel: the soldier was drunk22.12.24, 18:38 • 27011 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kyivKyiv

