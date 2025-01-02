In Sumy, a man died after a conflict in the shopping center? The police told who caused the fatal injuries

A 40-year-old man died in Sumy. According to his relatives, he received a head injury in the Sumy City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. The police assure that they have identified the person who inflicted the man's fatal injuries, UNN reports.

Natalia Skachedub, the victim's aunt, told SumyToday that 40-year-old Yevhen Kryvodub was buried in Sumy on January 1.

"The man died of a head injury he received on December 29, 2024, at the Sumy City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support," the statement said.

The woman fears that those responsible for her nephew's death may go unpunished, so she asks for publicity.

Natalia said that on December 29, around 3 p.m., Yevhen called his common-law wife from an unknown number and said that he had been taken to the TCC, had already passed the military medical examination and would be sent to war. There was no more contact with him. The next day, when the family called that number, they were told that Yevhen had allegedly drunk half a liter of vodka, felt sick and was taken to the hospital.

The woman began to look for Yevhen in medical institutions and found him in the regional hospital. There she was told that Yevhen had been brought in with a head injury and was in a coma after surgery.

On December 31, at half past eight in the morning, the hospital called and informed us of Yevhen's death.

The police opened a criminal investigation into the infliction of fatal injuries.

The police of Sumy region reported that they had identified the person who inflicted the man with fatal injuries.

The 40-year-old victim's partner filed a complaint with the police about the beating. According to her, the man was taken to the hospital with injuries. The police investigative team was working at the scene.

"During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers found that a sudden conflict arose between a local resident and a serviceman. In the midst of the quarrel, the serviceman lost his temper and inflicted bodily harm on the man. The victim was hospitalized, but he died in the hospital from his injuries," the statement said.

Currently, the police have already served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing.

