Despite the loss of the current crop, which occurred due to low air temperatures during May, russians continue to export grain from the territory of the so-called "lpr". It is known that almost 170 thousand tons of wheat from the occupied Luhansk region were delivered to the rostov region Lysogor wrote.

He also said that despite the declaration of an emergency in this regard, agricultural products were also sent to the voronezh, belgorod, volgograd, Tula regions and the krasnodar territory.

Lysogor noted that the authorities of the "lpr" do not think about the strategic reserve - the main thing is money.

Continue to burn forests near Rubezhnoye. The invaders do not have sufficient forces, resources and desire to either extinguish the fire. The only thing is that we appealed to the residents of neighboring Kudryashovka to leave their homes for safety. Further-as nature will allow Lysogor said.

Addition

On May 31 , the Luhansk regional military administration reported that the invaders were increasing the number of roadblocks in the territories captured two years ago – they were looking for men, and forests were continuing to burn around Rubizhne and Severodonetsk.

