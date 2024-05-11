Russian army shells Nevske in Luhansk region, forests around temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk are burning again - RMA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79256 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106934 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149811 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153905 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250201 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174118 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165381 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148322 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225834 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113057 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34498 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44050 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38165 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62440 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56473 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250201 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225834 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211891 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237639 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224452 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79256 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56473 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62440 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112883 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113784 views
Russian army shells Nevske in Luhansk region, forests around temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk are burning again - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26073 views

Russian occupants shelled Nevske, damaging five houses, firefights continue around occupied Sievierodonetsk, forests are burning due to the inaction of the occupation authorities, and there is a lack of medicine and doctors in occupied Rubizhne.

In Luhansk region, Russian occupants shelled Nevske yesterday - five houses were damaged, forests around the temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk are burning again - the occupation authorities are inactive, there is a lack of medicines and doctors in the temporarily occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk RMA reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"Yesterday the enemy opened fire from artillery on the frontline Nevske, the most populated settlement in the de-occupied part of Luhansk region. The shelling resulted in 10 explosions. At least five houses were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. In addition, the Russians fired at the village with mortars and multiple rocket launchers. Artillery and mortars were used in Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka," informed Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

The enemy's attacks were reportedly repelled from Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Bilohorivka.

In the occupied territories of the region, another coniferous forest fire reportedly occurred around Sievierodonetsk this spring. "Just like last time, the occupation authorities are not taking any action, choosing the tactic of monitoring the situation. There is no desire and no means to extinguish the fire," the RMA said.

Residents of the occupied Rubizhne are increasingly complaining about the lack of doctors in local medical facilities and a significant shortage of medicines. "It is almost impossible to buy medicines for a first aid kit in the city, because Russians import them in limited quantities for the general public. It is possible to pre-order, but at much higher prices," the RMA noted.

Luhansk region: oil depot on fire in occupied city10.05.24, 22:38 • 42480 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
rubizhneRubizhne

