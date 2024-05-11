Russian army shells Nevske in Luhansk region, forests around temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk are burning again - RMA

In Luhansk region, Russian occupants shelled Nevske yesterday - five houses were damaged, forests around the temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk are burning again - the occupation authorities are inactive, there is a lack of medicines and doctors in the temporarily occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk RMA reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"Yesterday the enemy opened fire from artillery on the frontline Nevske, the most populated settlement in the de-occupied part of Luhansk region. The shelling resulted in 10 explosions. At least five houses were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. In addition, the Russians fired at the village with mortars and multiple rocket launchers. Artillery and mortars were used in Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka," informed Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

The enemy's attacks were reportedly repelled from Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Bilohorivka.

In the occupied territories of the region, another coniferous forest fire reportedly occurred around Sievierodonetsk this spring. "Just like last time, the occupation authorities are not taking any action, choosing the tactic of monitoring the situation. There is no desire and no means to extinguish the fire," the RMA said.

Residents of the occupied Rubizhne are increasingly complaining about the lack of doctors in local medical facilities and a significant shortage of medicines. "It is almost impossible to buy medicines for a first aid kit in the city, because Russians import them in limited quantities for the general public. It is possible to pre-order, but at much higher prices," the RMA noted.

