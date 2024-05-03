In Luhansk region enemy is active in each of the three frontline sectors, military registration checks are underway in the occupied territories - RMA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92804 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109552 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152301 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156138 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252198 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174561 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165753 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148393 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226859 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113084 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40091 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74483 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42594 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35339 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67933 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252198 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226859 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212823 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238532 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225248 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92804 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67933 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74483 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113301 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114181 views
In Luhansk region enemy is active in each of the three frontline sectors, military registration checks are underway in the occupied territories - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17222 views

In the Luhansk region, the enemy remains active in each of the three frontline areas, attempting to storm several settlements, while defense forces repel the Russian invasion and military registration and conscription checks are being conducted in the occupied territories.

In the Luhansk region, the enemy remains active in each of the three frontline areas, and in the occupied territories in Rubizhne, the fact of military registration and conscription is being carefully checked, the Luhansk RMA reported on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"As in the last few days, the enemy remains active in each of the three frontline areas. He tried to storm near Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, and in Serebryany Forest. The defense forces are repelling this Russian invasion. Our settlements are under constant fire. In addition to the above-mentioned localities, near which the fighting took place, Makiivka and Kuzemivka came under artillery fire. Occupants tried to strike with unmanned aerial vehicles in Nevske, Kuzemivka and Hrekivka," informed Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

On Thursday, he said, food packages, bread, and Easter goodies were delivered to the liberated settlements through joint efforts.

Mr. Lysogor also said that a 69-year-old resident of Makiivka has agreed to be evacuated. Representatives of Krasnorechensk military administration are in touch with her. If necessary, they will provide the necessary assistance.

In the occupied territories, "at the entrance to Rubizhne and throughout the city, men are reportedly checked for military registration marks." The invaders have also found an additional reason for mobilization - they hand out calls to those who do not have military service, the RMA said.

Russian army intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, strikes at night at Kostyantynivka03.05.24, 11:30 • 22848 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
makiivkaMakiivka
rubizhneRubizhne
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
facebookFacebook

Contact us about advertising