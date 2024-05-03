In Luhansk region enemy is active in each of the three frontline sectors, military registration checks are underway in the occupied territories - RMA

In the Luhansk region, the enemy remains active in each of the three frontline areas, and in the occupied territories in Rubizhne, the fact of military registration and conscription is being carefully checked, the Luhansk RMA reported on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"As in the last few days, the enemy remains active in each of the three frontline areas. He tried to storm near Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, and in Serebryany Forest. The defense forces are repelling this Russian invasion. Our settlements are under constant fire. In addition to the above-mentioned localities, near which the fighting took place, Makiivka and Kuzemivka came under artillery fire. Occupants tried to strike with unmanned aerial vehicles in Nevske, Kuzemivka and Hrekivka," informed Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

On Thursday, he said, food packages, bread, and Easter goodies were delivered to the liberated settlements through joint efforts.

Mr. Lysogor also said that a 69-year-old resident of Makiivka has agreed to be evacuated. Representatives of Krasnorechensk military administration are in touch with her. If necessary, they will provide the necessary assistance.

In the occupied territories, "at the entrance to Rubizhne and throughout the city, men are reportedly checked for military registration marks." The invaders have also found an additional reason for mobilization - they hand out calls to those who do not have military service, the RMA said.

