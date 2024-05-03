Russian army intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, strikes at night at Kostyantynivka

In Donetsk region, Russian troops carried out more than 2,100 attacks over the past 24 hours, which is more than the previous day, including 16 times shelling of localities, and at night they hit Kostyantynivka, according to the regional police and the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, the police registered 2121 hostile attacks," the police said on social media.

"In just one day, the Russians fired 16 times at the settlements of Donetsk region," Filashkin added on Telegram.

According to the police, the Russian army shelled 13 localities: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Velyka Novosilka, Rayhorodok, the villages of Andriivka, Hannivka, Kalynove in Kramatorsk district, Kostyantynopil, Memryk. 21 civilian objects were damaged - 14 residential buildings, an enterprise, cars, railroad tracks, power lines.

In particular:

Russia hit Memryk with Grad multiple rocket launchers, killing a 12-year-old girl and a woman, and injuring two other people. Seven private houses and a car were destroyed.

with Grad multiple rocket launchers, killing a 12-year-old girl and a woman, and injuring two other people. Seven private houses and a car were destroyed. Artillery shelling injured one person in Krasnohorivka and one in Velyka Novosilka . The shells damaged houses.

and one in . The shells damaged houses. In Lyman , the enemy attacked a private house and two civilian cars. In Kostyantynivka, a private house was damaged. In both cases, there were no casualties.

, the enemy attacked a private house and two civilian cars. In Kostyantynivka, a private house was damaged. In both cases, there were no casualties. On the night of May 3, Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka - the type of weapon is being established. Five private houses, a civilian car were damaged, and communications were cut off.

Two people killed in Russian shelling of Donetsk region