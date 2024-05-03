ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Russian army intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, strikes at night at Kostyantynivka

Russian army intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, strikes at night at Kostyantynivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22848 views

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted more than 2,100 attacks in the Donetsk region, shelling 13 settlements and damaging 21 civilian objects, including residential buildings, businesses, cars, railroad tracks and power lines, resulting in casualties and destruction.

In Donetsk region, Russian troops carried out more than 2,100 attacks over the past 24 hours, which is more than the previous day, including 16 times shelling of localities, and at night they hit Kostyantynivka, according to the regional police and the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, the police registered 2121 hostile attacks," the police said on social media.

"In just one day, the Russians fired 16 times at the settlements of Donetsk region," Filashkin added on Telegram.

According to the police, the Russian army shelled 13 localities: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Velyka Novosilka, Rayhorodok, the villages of Andriivka, Hannivka, Kalynove in Kramatorsk district, Kostyantynopil, Memryk. 21 civilian objects were damaged - 14 residential buildings, an enterprise, cars, railroad tracks, power lines.

In particular:

  • Russia hit Memryk with Grad multiple rocket launchers, killing a 12-year-old girl and a woman, and injuring two other people. Seven private houses and a car were destroyed. 
  • Artillery shelling injured one person in Krasnohorivka and one in Velyka Novosilka. The shells damaged houses. 
  • In Lyman, the enemy attacked a private house and two civilian cars. In Kostyantynivka, a private house was damaged. In both cases, there were no casualties. 
  • On the night of May 3, Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka - the type of weapon is being established. Five private houses, a civilian car were damaged, and communications were cut off.

Two people killed in Russian shelling of Donetsk region03.05.24, 03:02 • 104246 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
