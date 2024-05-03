Two people killed in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

On the evening of May 2, Russian occupants fired on the village of Memryka in the Novohrodiv community of Donetsk region. The enemy attack killed two people, including a 12-year-old child. Two more were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Russians shelled the village with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Seven private houses were damaged.

The enemy attack killed two people and wounded two others. The injured were taken to hospital.

The head of the RMA once again called on residents of Donetsk region, especially families with children, to evacuate the region.

