Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff: they discussed the formation of a corps system
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed the formation of a corps system in the Armed Forces, reports UNN.
Today I held the Staff meeting: we are continuing the development of our army – the formation of a corps system. There were relevant reports
