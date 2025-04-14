Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff: they discussed the formation of a corps system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed the formation of a corps system in the Armed Forces, reports UNN.

Today I held the Staff meeting: we are continuing the development of our army – the formation of a corps system. There were relevant reports - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed the staffing of brigades and providing them with everything necessary.

