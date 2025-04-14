50% discount for voluntary payment of the TCC fine: Zelenskyy signed the law

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

50% discount for voluntary payment of the TCC fine: Zelenskyy signed the law

Kyiv • UNN

Those liable for military service will be able to pay the fine from the TCC with a 50% discount online. Also, men who voluntarily go to serve in the Armed Forces can count on the closure of previous proceedings.

50% discount for voluntary payment of the TCC fine: Zelenskyy signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill according to which those liable for military service will be able to receive a 50% discount when voluntarily paying a fine for administrative proceedings for violation of military registration. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chornohorenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the official, those liable for military service will be able to pay the fine from the TCC not only with a 50% discount, but also do it in a few clicks in "Reserve+". According to her, such an application update is expected in the summer.

The President signed bill No. 12093! Thank you for your support. Servicemen who stood up to defend the country and did not have time to update their data are exempt from paying fines. This is fair. And for civilians, there will be a convenient opportunity to pay a fine with a 50% discount in "Reserve+". The team is already working on this. Expect in the summer 

- Chornohorenko said.

Additionally

Bill No. 12093 offers a 50% discount if the offender voluntarily pays fines from the TCC. Also, the document stipulates that men who voluntarily go to serve in the Armed Forces can also count on the closure of previous administrative proceedings for violation of military registration.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Verkhovna Rada approved the bill No. 12093, which proposes to provide citizens with a 50% discount when paying a fine for late clarification of military registration data. Payment of the fine does not exempt a person from possible mobilization. If he does not pay the fine with a discount within 20 days, he will have to pay the full amount. The new rules will make the process more transparent and allow issues to be resolved without unnecessary bureaucracy. An alternative way with a visit to the TCC and writing a statement of violation also remains.

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
