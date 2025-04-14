50% discount for voluntary payment of the TCC fine: Zelenskyy signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill according to which those liable for military service will be able to receive a 50% discount when voluntarily paying a fine for administrative proceedings for violation of military registration. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chornohorenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the official, those liable for military service will be able to pay the fine from the TCC not only with a 50% discount, but also do it in a few clicks in "Reserve+". According to her, such an application update is expected in the summer.

The President signed bill No. 12093! Thank you for your support. Servicemen who stood up to defend the country and did not have time to update their data are exempt from paying fines. This is fair. And for civilians, there will be a convenient opportunity to pay a fine with a 50% discount in "Reserve+". The team is already working on this. Expect in the summer - Chornohorenko said.

Additionally

Bill No. 12093 offers a 50% discount if the offender voluntarily pays fines from the TCC. Also, the document stipulates that men who voluntarily go to serve in the Armed Forces can also count on the closure of previous administrative proceedings for violation of military registration.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Verkhovna Rada approved the bill No. 12093, which proposes to provide citizens with a 50% discount when paying a fine for late clarification of military registration data. Payment of the fine does not exempt a person from possible mobilization. If he does not pay the fine with a discount within 20 days, he will have to pay the full amount. The new rules will make the process more transparent and allow issues to be resolved without unnecessary bureaucracy. An alternative way with a visit to the TCC and writing a statement of violation also remains.