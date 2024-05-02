The occupation authorities in the TOT of Ukraine have created almost greenhouse conditions for criminals and repeat offenders from all over Russia. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

The resistance notes that murderers come to Donetsk to avoid responsibility at home. There is no need to explain what kind of life they lead in the temporarily occupied Ukraine. After all, murder, theft and looting have become commonplace here.

Recently, the murderer of Muyedzin Ibrahim Isyanayev, a former mercenary of the Wagner PMC, Rail Khairov, was found in Donetsk. He had been tried for murder before, but pardoned to be sent to the front. Whether he will be tried now is unclear - most likely, Rail will join the ranks of the Russian army's "volunteers" again and go to finish his vile life in one of the forest plantations in the Ukrainian Donetsk region, - the statement said.

The CNS emphasized that such cases are ideal for the Kremlin and the occupation authorities to improve their mobilization fund. But it is not only criminals who join the ranks of the occupiers, but also drug addicts from Chechnya or women from penal colonies.

Recall

Due to the lack of doctors in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian invaders bring medical teams from remote regions such as Yakutia and Karelia to provide medical services.