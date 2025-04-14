Captured Wang Guangjun told how he ended up in the war against Ukraine

Captured Chinese citizen Wang Guangjun told how he ended up in the war against Ukraine, in particular, before the war he had a regular job, but after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was looking for a new option.

He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

Approximately after the New Year, I arrived in Moscow. It was February 5th. I stayed in Moscow until the 8th, then on February 25th we went to Rostov. I was trained in Rostov, then we went to Donetsk. It was March 25th. After that, on April 1st, I was sent to the front line and on the 4th I was already participating in the fighting - said Guangjun.

He said that before participating in the war against Ukraine, he had a regular job, a family, but after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was looking for a new option.

According to him, he contacted a Russian recruiter regarding a job as a rehabilitation specialist for wounded soldiers, and then, according to him, he ended up in the Russian army and had no choice.

Recall

Chinese citizens who were taken prisoner hope that Beijing will help facilitate an exchange between Ukraine and Russia, and they will be able to return to their homeland.

