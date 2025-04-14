Captured Wang Guangjun told how he ended up in the war against Ukraine

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13819 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12149 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17720 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27248 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58803 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56043 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33118 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59404 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106335 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164713 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13819 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46701 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58803 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56043 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164713 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19955 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20234 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21946 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23923 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26577 views
Captured Wang Guangjun told how he ended up in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11163 views

Wang Guangjun said that he lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. After that, he contacted a Russian recruiter about a job as a rehabilitation specialist, but ended up in the army.

Captured Wang Guangjun told how he ended up in the war against Ukraine

Captured Chinese citizen Wang Guangjun told how he ended up in the war against Ukraine, in particular, before the war he had a regular job, but after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was looking for a new option.

He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

Approximately after the New Year, I arrived in Moscow. It was February 5th. I stayed in Moscow until the 8th, then on February 25th we went to Rostov. I was trained in Rostov, then we went to Donetsk. It was March 25th. After that, on April 1st, I was sent to the front line and on the 4th I was already participating in the fighting

- said Guangjun.

He said that before participating in the war against Ukraine, he had a regular job, a family, but after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was looking for a new option.

According to him, he contacted a Russian recruiter regarding a job as a rehabilitation specialist for wounded soldiers, and then, according to him, he ended up in the Russian army and had no choice.

Recall

Chinese citizens who were taken prisoner hope that Beijing will help facilitate an exchange between Ukraine and Russia, and they will be able to return to their homeland. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
China
Ukraine
Donetsk
