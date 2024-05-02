Russians plan to bring mobile cinemas to the occupied territory of Luhansk region for FSB-approved mass events - RMA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100543 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110972 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153619 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157335 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253569 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174828 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165967 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148419 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227611 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113096 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 26378 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40011 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 27209 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 33533 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 30927 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253569 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227611 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213465 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239111 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225767 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100543 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70586 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77118 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113520 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114385 views
Russians plan to bring mobile cinemas to the occupied territory of Luhansk region for FSB-approved mass events - RMA

Russians plan to bring mobile cinemas to the occupied territory of Luhansk region for FSB-approved mass events - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74901 views

Russians are planning to bring 10 more mobile cinemas to the occupied Luhansk region to hold mass events coordinated with the FSB, while neglecting the restoration work in the southern district of Rubizhne.

10 cinemas on wheels will be transferred from Russia to the "LPR", no reconstruction works are even promised in the southern district of Rubizhne, four explosions occurred in the frontline Nevske. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Details

Ten more cinemas on wheels will be delivered to the so-called "lPR" within a year with the support of the occupation Ministry of Culture. They will be used to organize leisure activities - holding mass events with the permission of the FSB, broadcasting selected films and propaganda TV programs. The first 10 such car clubs were delivered to the occupied Luhansk region last year, and some of them have already been campaigning locally.

The head of the Luhansk RMA , Artem Lysohor, also noted that the occupiers shelled Nevske and its surroundings several times during the day. At least four explosions were heard in the village. The extent of the damage is being clarified. The settlement was hit by artillery and drones.

In total, the invaders used 51 UAVs along the front line of our region. In addition to Nevske, enemy drones were spotted in Kuzemivka and Hrekivka. The Russians directed mortar and artillery fire at Hrekivka, Kuzemivka, Stelmakhivka, and Makiivka,

- the statement said.

The enemy conducted assault operations near Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka and in the Serebryansky forest.

Nevertheless, residents of Nevskoye and Novolyubovka received a week's supply of bread, as well as food, household goods and medicines.

AddendumAddendum

The new districts of Rubizhne remained in a more or less habitable condition. Therefore, it was there that the invaders organized a demonstration restoration of the most surviving high-rise buildings. It was not a large-scale one, as the promised money, teams of workers, and construction materials disappeared.

This is not happening in the southern district either. The local occupation administration does not even promise to dismantle the rubble that has formed on the streets after the Russian army destroyed the houses of the townspeople.

Recall

In the occupied maternity hospitals of the "lPR", parents without Russian passports are threatened not to give up their newborns.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
makiivkaMakiivka
rubizhneRubizhne

