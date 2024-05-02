10 cinemas on wheels will be transferred from Russia to the "LPR", no reconstruction works are even promised in the southern district of Rubizhne, four explosions occurred in the frontline Nevske. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Ten more cinemas on wheels will be delivered to the so-called "lPR" within a year with the support of the occupation Ministry of Culture. They will be used to organize leisure activities - holding mass events with the permission of the FSB, broadcasting selected films and propaganda TV programs. The first 10 such car clubs were delivered to the occupied Luhansk region last year, and some of them have already been campaigning locally.

The head of the Luhansk RMA , Artem Lysohor, also noted that the occupiers shelled Nevske and its surroundings several times during the day. At least four explosions were heard in the village. The extent of the damage is being clarified. The settlement was hit by artillery and drones.

In total, the invaders used 51 UAVs along the front line of our region. In addition to Nevske, enemy drones were spotted in Kuzemivka and Hrekivka. The Russians directed mortar and artillery fire at Hrekivka, Kuzemivka, Stelmakhivka, and Makiivka, - the statement said.

The enemy conducted assault operations near Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka and in the Serebryansky forest.

Nevertheless, residents of Nevskoye and Novolyubovka received a week's supply of bread, as well as food, household goods and medicines.

The new districts of Rubizhne remained in a more or less habitable condition. Therefore, it was there that the invaders organized a demonstration restoration of the most surviving high-rise buildings. It was not a large-scale one, as the promised money, teams of workers, and construction materials disappeared.

This is not happening in the southern district either. The local occupation administration does not even promise to dismantle the rubble that has formed on the streets after the Russian army destroyed the houses of the townspeople.

In the occupied maternity hospitals of the "lPR", parents without Russian passports are threatened not to give up their newborns.