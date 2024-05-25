Russians attacked about 7 settlements in Luhansk region, require FSB permission to leave the occupied territories

About 7 settlements were attacked by Russians in Luhansk region, and to leave the occupied territories for Russia, it is necessary to notify the FSB 12 hours in advance, Luhansk RMA reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"The enemy is putting pressure on the Kupyansk section of the frontline. Attacks were repelled near Novovodiane, Kovalivka, Kolomyichyha, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka and Nevske. Over the course of the day, 56 occupants were neutralized killed and wounded in this area. A tank and a self-propelled gun "Hyacinth" were destroyed. Moreover, the enemy was stopped in Bilohorivka and Serebryansky forest," emphasized Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

According to him, Nevske, Stelmakhivka, Novolyubivka, Kuzemivka and Makiivka were shelled with artillery and mortars.

The circumstances under which Luhansk residents under occupation are allowed to stay in the five-kilometer special zone introduced on the border of Rostov region with the temporarily occupied territories in Luhansk and Donetsk regions have become known.

"Staying and moving in the special zone is possible only if you have identification documents. In addition, it is forbidden to stay in the one hundred-meter zone without a 12-hour prior notice to the FSB Border Guard Department," RMA said on Facebook.

Residents of Russian-held Rubizhne reportedly complain of poor medical care and lack of medicines. "It's even harder for families with children. There is not a single pediatrician in the city. To get an appointment with a therapist, you have to stand in a general queue, regardless of age," the RMA noted.

