Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

In Luhansk region, Russians hit twice during distribution of bread to the population

In Luhansk region, Russians hit twice during distribution of bread to the population

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13018 views

In the Luhansk region, Nevske and Novolyubivka are under fire from Russian troops, and the occupiers struck twice when trying to distribute bread to the population.

In Luhansk region, Nevske and Novolyubivka are under fire from Russian troops, the occupiers struck twice while trying to distribute bread to the population, said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Residents of the frontline de-occupied villages regularly receive food, medicines and household goods. Despite the danger, representatives of the military administration, police and volunteers bring them everything they need several times a week. Just like yesterday, when the Russians struck twice during the distribution of bread to the population. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Lysogor informed on Telegram. 

According to him, there were 14 explosions in Novolyubivka. There were hits to previously damaged objects. The same as in Nevske. Makiivka, Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka also came under artillery and mortar fire.

The occupants' attacks were repelled from Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Stelmakhivka, Serhiyivka and Bilohorivka, said Lysohor.

According to him, the invaders struck the Serebryansky forest with guided aerial bombs.

In the occupied territories, according to him, the occupation administration of Luhansk region has announced the collection of proposals for the strategic development plan of the so-called "LPR". "The plan will be prepared for the next 10 years," he said.

One killed and 4 wounded in Donetsk region due to hostile shelling23.05.24, 08:15

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
telegramTelegram

