In Luhansk region, Russians hit twice during distribution of bread to the population

In Luhansk region, Nevske and Novolyubivka are under fire from Russian troops, the occupiers struck twice while trying to distribute bread to the population, said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Residents of the frontline de-occupied villages regularly receive food, medicines and household goods. Despite the danger, representatives of the military administration, police and volunteers bring them everything they need several times a week. Just like yesterday, when the Russians struck twice during the distribution of bread to the population. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Lysogor informed on Telegram.

According to him, there were 14 explosions in Novolyubivka. There were hits to previously damaged objects. The same as in Nevske. Makiivka, Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka also came under artillery and mortar fire.

The occupants' attacks were repelled from Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Stelmakhivka, Serhiyivka and Bilohorivka, said Lysohor.

According to him, the invaders struck the Serebryansky forest with guided aerial bombs.

In the occupied territories, according to him, the occupation administration of Luhansk region has announced the collection of proposals for the strategic development plan of the so-called "LPR". "The plan will be prepared for the next 10 years," he said.

