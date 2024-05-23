One killed and 4 wounded in Donetsk region due to hostile shelling

In the Donetsk region, Russians killed 1 civilian and wounded 4 others over the past day, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Details

"On May 22, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Toretsk. Another 4 people were injured in the region over the day," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Since February 24 2022, according to the data he provided, Russians have killed 1968 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 4913. The number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

