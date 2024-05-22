Russians shelled Toretsk in Donetsk region in the morning: there is a dead person
Kyiv • UNN
On May 22, a 26-year-old man was killed during the morning shelling of the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, by Russian troops.
Russian troops this morning, May 22, shelled the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, killing a 26-year-old man. Also in the corner of the Pokrovskaya community, rescuers pulled out the body of a still-deceased man from the rubble of a house damaged by a Russian missile strike, RMA chairman Vadim Filashkin said, reports UNN.
1 person was killed as a result of the Turkish shelling. Russians shelled the city this morning-killed a 26-year-old man
In addition, according to the chairman of the RMA, in the corner of the Pokrovskaya community, rescuers took out the body of a deceased man from under the rubble of the House. The village was shelled the day before: a 10 — year-old child was injured there, two of the dead were his parents.
Earlier, UNN reported that the Russians launched a missile strike on the village of Rog, which is located within the city of Pokrovsk. the rescue operation continued at the site of the strike throughout the night.