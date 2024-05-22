Russians shelled Toretsk in Donetsk region in the morning: there is a dead person

Russian troops this morning, May 22, shelled the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, killing a 26-year-old man. Also in the corner of the Pokrovskaya community, rescuers pulled out the body of a still-deceased man from the rubble of a house damaged by a Russian missile strike, RMA chairman Vadim Filashkin said, reports UNN.

1 person was killed as a result of the Turkish shelling. Russians shelled the city this morning-killed a 26-year-old man - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to the chairman of the RMA, in the corner of the Pokrovskaya community, rescuers took out the body of a deceased man from under the rubble of the House. The village was shelled the day before: a 10 — year-old child was injured there, two of the dead were his parents.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russians launched a missile strike on the village of Rog, which is located within the city of Pokrovsk. the rescue operation continued at the site of the strike throughout the night.