The CPD spoke about the real state of the Russian space industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports on the collapse of the Russian space industry. The management of the Energia corporation recognized the critical situation, and the private holding SR Space went bankrupt.

The real state of Russia's space industry, which, in the context of the war, has become a secondary direction for the Kremlin, is far from what Russian propaganda portrays. This industry is gradually collapsing. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In the context of the war, space has become a secondary direction for the Kremlin; the main resources are absorbed by the army and armaments. The myth of Russia as a "great space power" is gradually collapsing: the industry is degrading, losing personnel, technologies, and prospects.

- reported the CPD.

It is explained that the leadership of the rocket and space corporation "Energia", which is one of the oldest companies in Russia in this field, directly admitted that the company is on the verge of collapse. Its head, Igor Maltsev, complained about a "critical situation", millions in debt, loss of staff motivation, and the threat of closure.

In addition, the private holding SR Space, which previously promised a revolution in the field of light launch vehicles and satellite constellations, went bankrupt.

The CPD explains that the terrorist country has lost access to critical Western technologies due to sanctions and can no longer compete with the US and China. Also, space launches for foreign customers have almost stopped in Russia.

Recall

In April 2024, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that Russia's economy had been significantly affected by Western sanctions. Revenues from fossil fuel exports had significantly decreased, inflation had sharply increased, and the space industry, once the country's pride, was in deep decline.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also confirmed that Russia's space intelligence is collapsing under the influence of international sanctions.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldTechnologies
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Josep Borrell
China
United States