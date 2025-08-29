EU ministers support military training in Ukraine after ceasefire - Kallas

The head of European Union foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, announced that EU defense ministers supported further training for Ukrainian military personnel after a ceasefire. Kallas made this statement after a meeting of foreign ministers in Copenhagen, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, EU defense ministers broadly supported expanding the mandate of our EU Military Assistance Mission to provide training in Ukraine after any truce. This step enjoys broad support," Kallas said.

The diplomat emphasized that any change to the mandate requires the approval of all 27 EU member states. She also added that the European Union has trained over 80,000 Ukrainian military personnel, but should not stop there.

"The EU has already trained over 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers. We must be ready to do more," Kallas stressed.

Addition

EU High Representative Josep Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with the Commission led by Margrethe Kallas, published a statement on the official EU website, strongly condemning Russia's latest large-scale attacks on Ukraine. The position was supported by 26 member states of the Union.

Kallas announced that the EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, and several options are on the table.