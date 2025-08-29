$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 2288 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 11587 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 28620 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 27489 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 42465 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 65563 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 61598 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 142368 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 70056 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kallas led EU's strong condemnation of new Russian attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The European Union has strongly condemned Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine, which have resulted in civilian casualties. The statement, published on the EU's official website, emphasizes the unacceptability of attacks on civilian infrastructure and promises further support for Ukraine.

Kallas led EU's strong condemnation of new Russian attacks on Ukraine

EU High Representative Josep Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with the Commission led by Margrethe Kallas, issued a statement on the official EU website strongly condemning Russia's latest large-scale attacks on Ukraine. The position was supported by 26 member states of the Union. This is reported on the official EU website, writes UNN.

Details

The statement emphasizes that on August 27, Russia shelled Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, as a result of which at least 23 civilians, including four children, were killed and many people were injured. The EU expresses condolences to the victims and emphasizes the unacceptability of attacks on civilian infrastructure, which undermine peace processes.

Kallas and the Commission paid special attention to the damage to the building of the EU Delegation in Kyiv, which demonstrates the danger to diplomats and a gross violation of international law. The British Council building was also damaged, where a security guard was injured. The statement emphasizes that deliberate attacks on civilians and non-military objects are war crimes, and those responsible must be brought to justice.

The EU, under the leadership of Kallas, confirmed that it will continue to support Ukraine in its defense and aspiration for a lasting and just peace, in particular by accelerating work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The statement recalled that since March 2025, Ukraine has adhered to a complete ceasefire, while Russia continues to escalate violence.

Stepan Haftko

