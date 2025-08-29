Kallas led EU's strong condemnation of new Russian attacks on Ukraine

EU High Representative Josep Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with the Commission led by Margrethe Kallas, issued a statement on the official EU website strongly condemning Russia's latest large-scale attacks on Ukraine. The position was supported by 26 member states of the Union. This is reported on the official EU website, writes UNN.

Details

The statement emphasizes that on August 27, Russia shelled Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, as a result of which at least 23 civilians, including four children, were killed and many people were injured. The EU expresses condolences to the victims and emphasizes the unacceptability of attacks on civilian infrastructure, which undermine peace processes.

Kallas and the Commission paid special attention to the damage to the building of the EU Delegation in Kyiv, which demonstrates the danger to diplomats and a gross violation of international law. The British Council building was also damaged, where a security guard was injured. The statement emphasizes that deliberate attacks on civilians and non-military objects are war crimes, and those responsible must be brought to justice.

The EU, under the leadership of Kallas, confirmed that it will continue to support Ukraine in its defense and aspiration for a lasting and just peace, in particular by accelerating work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The statement recalled that since March 2025, Ukraine has adhered to a complete ceasefire, while Russia continues to escalate violence.

