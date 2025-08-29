Sybiha: UN Security Council convenes at Ukraine's request, we expect increased pressure on the Russian aggressor

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that the UN Security Council is meeting today at Ukraine's request due to Russia's massive attack on the night of August 28, and that he expects support for Ukraine from UNSC members in the face of Russian terror and increased pressure on the Russian aggressor, writes UNN.

Details

"At Ukraine's request, with the support of its partners, the UN Security Council is convening an emergency meeting today, August 29, at 10:00 PM Kyiv time. The meeting is being held in response to another massive wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Dozens of civilians, including children, have died as a result of the strikes," Sybiha said.

"We call on the members of the Security Council to use this meeting to express support for Ukraine in the face of Russian terror and to increase pressure on the Russian aggressor," the Foreign Minister stated.

The Minister emphasized that "only pressure, including new tough sanctions, can force Moscow to stop imitating diplomacy and make meaningful efforts to end the war."

