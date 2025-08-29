Sybiha: UN Security Council convenes at Ukraine's request, we expect increased pressure on the Russian aggressor

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 4490 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 18416 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 19430 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 28656 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 52827 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 58458 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 133853 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69196 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78216 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113497 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
4m/s
31%
752mm
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 22740 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the oceanAugust 29, 01:44 AM • 20842 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without waterAugust 29, 03:05 AM • 21155 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 18428 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 13669 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 28685 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 52853 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 70578 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 133871 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 208740 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 134223 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 164233 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 166279 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 155583 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 185996 views
Actual
The Guardian
ChatGPT
S-400 missile system
The Hill
SWIFT

Sybiha: UN Security Council convenes at Ukraine's request, we expect increased pressure on the Russian aggressor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The UN Security Council is convening today at Ukraine's request due to the massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of August 28. Ukraine expects support and increased pressure on the aggressor.

Sybiha: UN Security Council convenes at Ukraine's request, we expect increased pressure on the Russian aggressor

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that the UN Security Council is meeting today at Ukraine's request due to Russia's massive attack on the night of August 28, and that he expects support for Ukraine from UNSC members in the face of Russian terror and increased pressure on the Russian aggressor, writes UNN.

Details

"At Ukraine's request, with the support of its partners, the UN Security Council is convening an emergency meeting today, August 29, at 10:00 PM Kyiv time. The meeting is being held in response to another massive wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Dozens of civilians, including children, have died as a result of the strikes," Sybiha said.

"We call on the members of the Security Council to use this meeting to express support for Ukraine in the face of Russian terror and to increase pressure on the Russian aggressor," the Foreign Minister stated.

The Minister emphasized that "only pressure, including new tough sanctions, can force Moscow to stop imitating diplomacy and make meaningful efforts to end the war."

UN Security Council convenes meeting after Russian attack on Kyiv29.08.25, 09:32 • 3242 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
Ukraine
Kyiv