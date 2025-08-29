$41.320.08
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 972 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 8086 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 33747 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 50566 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 121215 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 66369 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77036 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 112297 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 125639 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 105969 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
UN Security Council convenes meeting after Russian attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The UN Security Council will convene a meeting on Ukraine on August 29. The meeting will begin at 10:00 PM Kyiv time.

UN Security Council convenes meeting after Russian attack on Kyiv

The UN Security Council will convene a meeting on Ukraine after Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28, according to the UNSC agenda, UNN reports.

Details

As reported, the meeting is scheduled for Friday, August 29.

The meeting starts at 3:00 PM New York time (10:00 PM Kyiv time).

One of the agenda items for the meeting is "Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine."

In Kyiv, there are already 23 victims as a result of the Russian attack on August 2829.08.25, 01:42 • 2388 views

Recall

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on the night of August 28, which damaged foreign diplomatic missions in Kyiv, and called for a ceasefire that would lead to peace.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United Nations Security Council
New York City
Ukraine
Kyiv