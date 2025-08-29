UN Security Council convenes meeting after Russian attack on Kyiv

The UN Security Council will convene a meeting on Ukraine after Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28, according to the UNSC agenda, UNN reports.

Details

As reported, the meeting is scheduled for Friday, August 29.

The meeting starts at 3:00 PM New York time (10:00 PM Kyiv time).

One of the agenda items for the meeting is "Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine."

In Kyiv, there are already 23 victims as a result of the Russian attack on August 28

Recall

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on the night of August 28, which damaged foreign diplomatic missions in Kyiv, and called for a ceasefire that would lead to peace.