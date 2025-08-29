In Kyiv, there are already 23 victims as a result of the Russian attack on August 28

The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of August 28 has risen to 23. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), in his Telegram, according to UNN.

Unfortunately, the death toll in Kyiv has risen to 23 people. My condolences to the families and friends. - the official reported.

It should be recalled that on the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, and numerous destructions.

The aggressor country used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" missiles and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, more than 5,400 windows were broken, and 23 families need relocation.