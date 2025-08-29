$41.320.08
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
August 28, 03:40 PM
In Kyiv, there are already 23 victims as a result of the Russian attack on August 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

In Kyiv, the death toll rose to 23 people as a result of the night Russian attack on August 28. Damage was recorded to 225 residential buildings and over 5400 windows were broken.

In Kyiv, there are already 23 victims as a result of the Russian attack on August 28

The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of August 28 has risen to 23. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), in his Telegram, according to UNN.

Unfortunately, the death toll in Kyiv has risen to 23 people. My condolences to the families and friends.

- the official reported.

It should be recalled that on the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, and numerous destructions.

The aggressor country used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" missiles and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, more than 5,400 windows were broken, and 23 families need relocation.

Vita Zelenetska

