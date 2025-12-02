Searches conducted at EU diplomatic service and College of Europe in Belgium

$42.340.08
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyі
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctly
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Searches conducted at EU diplomatic service and College of Europe in Belgium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Belgian police conducted searches at the EU diplomatic service in Brussels and the College of Europe in Bruges, as well as at private residences. This occurred as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of EU funds in 2021 and 2022, with three individuals arrested.

Searches conducted at EU diplomatic service and College of Europe in Belgium

Belgian police on Tuesday searched the EU diplomatic service in Brussels, as well as the postgraduate institution College of Europe in Bruges and private homes as part of an investigation into alleged misuse of EU funds, Euractiv reports, citing people familiar with the investigation and witnesses, UNN writes.

Details

As stated, searches took place across Belgium early in the morning, police seized documents and detained three people for questioning on suspicion of procurement fraud, corruption and criminal conflict of interest.

About 10 plainclothes officers entered the headquarters of the European External Action Service (EEAS) at 7:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, one eyewitness said. Another EU official from the EU diplomatic service confirmed the searches.

The criminal investigation began after allegations that the European External Action Service and the College of Europe – a prestigious postgraduate school for eurocrats – misused EU budget funds in 2021 and 2022, according to four sources familiar with the investigation.

These raids are another major scandal to hit EU institutions and will increase pressure on the College of Europe and its rector Federica Mogherini, who previously headed the EEAS and this year began her second five-year term in Bruges.

Mogherini, the former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, did not immediately respond to Euractiv's questions.

The Belgian Federal Police and the EU Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) participated in the operation as part of a criminal investigation led by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO).

Investigators are checking whether the College of Europe or its representatives knew in advance about a public tender for funding a new EU Diplomatic Academy, an annual training program for European diplomats in Bruges, funded by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Founded in 1949, the College of Europe is considered the EU's top school for diplomats and civil servants, with alumni including leading politicians and officials of European institutions.

Investigators focused on the circumstances of the college's acquisition of a building on Spanjaardstraat in Bruges for 3.2 million euros, where diplomats studying at the academy live, four people familiar with the investigation said.

The competition for hosting the academy required applicants to provide accommodation, the publication writes.

The College of Europe acquired the building in 2022 during a period of financial hardship, and shortly before the EEAS announced a tender that later provided the institution with 654,000 euros in funding, two people familiar with the investigation said.

Investigators reviewed allegations that the College of Europe and its representatives had access to confidential information about the tender that should have remained confidential to ensure fair competition among institutions bidding to host the new academy.

OLAF, which has the authority to deal with cases of suspected fraud involving EU funds, interviewed several people before submitting its findings to the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO).

There is no indication that OLAF or EPPO have concluded that wrongdoing occurred, and no one has yet been formally charged.

During the period under scrutiny, the EEAS was headed by Josep Borrell.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Search
Josep Borrell
Brussels