In Brussels, searches were conducted at the home of an employee of the European Parliament in the case of Russian propaganda

On Wednesday, Belgian investigators searched the home and office of a European Parliament aide who prosecutors believe could have played a significant role in spreading Russian propaganda ahead of the European Parliament elections. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to federal prosecutors, investigators searched the aide's home in Brussels, as well as his office in the European Parliament, while French judicial authorities searched his office in Strasbourg.

Prosecutors said the searches were part of an investigation into possible Russian interference, during which members of the European Parliament were contacted and paid to promote Russian propaganda through The Voice of Europe news site.

There are indications that the relevant member of the European Parliament played a significant role in this, - stated in the statement of the prosecutors.

The prosecutor's office did not name the employee, as well as the deputy for whom he worked.

Voters in 27 EU countries will go to the polls to elect 720 MEPs on June 6-9. Observers say voters are likely to be bombarded with lies and misinformation, - the message says.

Recall

The Council of the European Union banned the broadcasting of four other Russian media outlets - Golos Evropy, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta - in the EU for spreading Russian propaganda and supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.