August 30, 04:05 PM • 12144 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International

An unofficial meeting of EU foreign ministers is underway in Copenhagen. Key topics include strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, and providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Prague International.

Details

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský called on the European Union to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen area. He emphasized that after Russia's massive attack on Kyiv, which involved almost 600 drones and more than 30 missiles, there is no reason to talk about the Kremlin's readiness for peace.

For 172 days, Ukraine has been waiting for a ceasefire agreement. Putin has not moved an inch. They do not want peace and real negotiations. This is evidenced by the recent attack on Kyiv. Almost 600 unmanned aerial vehicles and more than 30 missiles - the largest attack this month. That is why today in Copenhagen we discussed with EU ministers how to bring Russia to the negotiating table

- Lipavský wrote.

The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, in turn, called on EU member states to submit proposals for new sanctions against Russia as early as next week.

Lipavský also emphasized that frozen Russian assets cannot be returned to Moscow, and funds from their use should go to the reconstruction of Ukraine. According to him, international law obliges Russia to compensate for the damage caused by its aggression.

Frozen Russian assets cannot be returned. Funds obtained from these funds must be used for the benefit of Ukraine. According to international law, Russia is obliged to compensate for the damage from its reckless aggression

- he noted.

Recall

Recently, EU High Representative Josep Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with the Commission led by Margrethe Kallas, published a statement on the official EU website, in which they strongly condemned Russia's repeated large-scale attacks on Ukraine. The position was supported by 26 member states of the Union.

"Russia chooses the path of murder instead of peace": Svyrydenko at the UN Security Council called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation30.08.25, 01:52 • 3130 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Kaya Kallas
Jan Lipavský
Copenhagen
European Union
Josep Borrell
Czech Republic
Ursula von der Leyen
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
Kyiv