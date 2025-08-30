$41.260.06
750mm
"Russia chooses the path of murder instead of peace": Svyrydenko at the UN Security Council called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called on the UN to increase diplomatic, economic, and military pressure on Russia. This happened at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after massive attacks that claimed the lives of 25 people, including four children.

"Russia chooses the path of murder instead of peace": Svyrydenko at the UN Security Council called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko called on the international community to increase diplomatic, economic, and military pressure on Russia after the night attack on August 28, which killed 25 people, including children, and to ensure a complete, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire. This was reported by UNN with reference to Svyrydenko's speech at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on "Maintaining Peace and Security of Ukraine," convened at Ukraine's request in New York on Friday, August 29.

Yesterday, Russia once again brutally responded to our attempts to engage it in a civilized dialogue using the language of international law, peace, and respect for human life. Russia continues to choose murder instead of ending the war (...) These murders are deliberate acts of terror. This is a deliberate decision made in Moscow to continue a systematic campaign of terror against the civilian population and the destruction of any signs of normal life.

- Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the attack on the night of August 28 claimed the lives of 25 people, including four children, and injured 63 civilians, including 11 children. The Prime Minister emphasized that a ceasefire is a key prerequisite for further peace negotiations.

A sincere dialogue cannot take place as long as the bodies of Ukrainian children, pulled from under the rubble, remain Russia's "contribution."

- the Prime Minister noted.

Svyrydenko called on the international community to increase sanctions and financial pressure on Russia. In particular, she emphasized the rapid adoption of the 19th package of EU sanctions, the complete disconnection of Russia from international financial systems, the application of sanctions against the so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, the introduction of strict tariffs to undermine the economy, and the strengthening of personal sanctions against Russia's political and military leadership.

She also emphasized Ukraine's urgent need for additional air defense systems and long-range weapons to protect civilians and neutralize Russian military facilities from which attacks are launched.

I want to emphasize: strengthening our defense capabilities will also serve the purpose of encouraging Russia to participate more constructively in international peace efforts.

- Svyrydenko noted.

She stressed that Ukraine remains ready to give diplomacy a real chance and achieve a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, and Russia's ongoing attacks undermine international efforts.

We must take this into account in our efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement and the creation of reliable security guarantees.

- Svyrydenko stated.

According to the Prime Minister, the people of Ukraine hope that the Security Council and its member states, which have consistently emphasized the need to end hostilities, will find the courage to turn words into action.

"Restoring respect for international law, primarily the UN Charter and the principle of territorial integrity, will send a clear signal: aggression must be punished, never rewarded," she added.

Recall

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported that at the request of Ukraine, supported by its partners, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Friday, August 29. The meeting comes in response to the latest deadly massive wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Vita Zelenetska

