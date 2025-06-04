The EU is discussing a "triple threat" from Trump regarding Ukraine, NATO and trade - FT

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 2158 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 10750 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
06:24 AM • 35479 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 23768 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 33940 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 52498 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 41823 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 226414 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162603 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 273493 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
49%
752mm
Popular news

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

June 4, 12:23 AM • 27578 views

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

June 4, 02:18 AM • 9998 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 26105 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 22207 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 14624 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 35479 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 98272 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 175232 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 226414 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 273493 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 54485 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 175232 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 128926 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 130827 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 115096 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

TikTok

The EU is discussing a "triple threat" from Trump regarding Ukraine, NATO and trade - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

EU officials are discussing possible actions by Trump, including a complete curtailment of support for Ukraine and the start of a large-scale trade war. Official Brussels fears that Trump will combine these issues into a tool of pressure.

The EU is discussing a "triple threat" from Trump regarding Ukraine, NATO and trade - FT

European Union officials are discussing alarming scenarios of possible actions by US President Donald Trump, including a complete curtailment of US support for Ukraine, the US withdrawal from European defense, and the start of a large-scale trade war. Official Brussels fears that Trump will combine these strategic issues into a single instrument of pressure, forcing Europe to make painful concessions. This is reported by the Financial Time, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, "European governments are preparing for negotiations with US President Donald Trump with high stakes that will put the continent's defense, economy and security at stake."

"Major plans to build an "independent Europe" have been suspended as officials try to maintain Trump's support during five weeks of critical negotiations on Ukraine, transatlantic trade and US security commitments to NATO," the publication said.

But they are reportedly becoming increasingly concerned that the US president "will demand concessions in one area in exchange for support in another, forcing the EU to "sacrifice its core values or agree to a final break with Washington."

"All these crises at the same time: it's a perfect storm. He might try to squeeze us and corner us on all three sides. He could say to us, "If you don't offer me a good trade deal, we won't support Ukraine." Or: "If you force me to support Ukraine, then we will, for example, increase our demands on you to increase your military spending on NATO," said Josep Borrell, the former EU chief diplomat who retired in November.

EU officials discussed worst-case scenarios in all three aspects

"Senior EU officials have discussed worst-case scenarios in all three aspects," the publication notes,

They, according to FT, include:

  • a complete suspension of US support for Ukraine;
    • cessation of intelligence and prevention of the supply of weapons purchased in the US by European countries;
      • a full-scale trade war with devastating consequences for economic growth;
        • rapid withdrawal of American troops and military capabilities from Europe.

          "It's turned from best-case scenarios to damage control. When it comes to trade, defense and Ukraine, the choice is between a bad outcome and a very bad outcome," said one senior EU official.

          Addition

          Trump will first meet with European leaders at the G7 summit in Canada in 11 days, where officials expect the US president to talk about his support for Ukraine and a plan of sanctions against Russia.

          European capitals want Trump to pledge continued support for Kyiv, but fear he wants a peace deal that will leave Ukraine and the rest of Europe vulnerable to future Russian aggression, the publication added.

          A week later, NATO leaders will gather in The Hague, and European capitals hope that their pledges to increase defense spending will convince Trump to maintain US support for European defense and deter him from cutting troop deployments and weapons.

          The next day, EU leaders will gather for a summit in Brussels, knowing that they have less than two weeks to agree on a trade deal with Trump to avoid 50 percent tariffs that could devastate the continent's economy.

          "We see Ukraine, European defense and trade as separate issues, but for Trump... he just sees the same faces asking him different annoying questions. He's not going to treat them differently in different contexts," said a senior EU diplomat.

          Drone attacks on airfields in the Russian Federation: the US has started talking about the risks of escalation04.06.25, 10:19 • 3502 views

          Alona Utkina

          Alona Utkina

          PoliticsNews of the World
          Financial Times
          NATO
          The Hague
          Donald Trump
          European Union
          Josep Borrell
          Brussels
          Canada
          United States
          Ukraine
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9