Drone attacks on airfields in the Russian Federation: the US has started talking about the risks of escalation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2422 views

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg said that the destruction of 41 Russian aircraft increased the risks of escalation. According to him, an attack on the Russian nuclear triad increases the level of risk for Ukraine.

Drone attacks on airfields in the Russian Federation: the US has started talking about the risks of escalation

US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that the destruction of 41 Russian aircraft by the SBU has increased the risks of escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN correspondent, citing an interview with Fox News.

Details

Kellogg emphasized that he hopes to reach a certain position in the negotiations because the deaths and violence in Ukraine are "horrific", but noted that the level of risk for Ukraine is significantly increasing.

I mean what happened this weekend, people need to understand in the field of national security. When you attack part of the opponent's national survival system, that is, his triad, the nuclear triad, it means that your level of risk increases because you don't know what the other side will do. You are not sure. And that's exactly what they did. A very bold attack. It is quite clear that the level of risk will increase. I think that's what we're trying to avoid

- Kellogg said.

According to Keith Kellogg, more progress was made in the last 123 days under the Trump administration than in the previous 1230 days because there were already five important meetings discussing the war in Ukraine.

"We had Riyadh, Jeddah, Paris, London, Istanbul, and now we also have another Istanbul. And the fact that both are actually facing each other, looking at each other - this has never happened before. This is happening now because President Trump has kind of brought us to a position where Ukraine and Russia are really talking," Kellogg said.

He also noted that Zelensky is trying to end the war he "inherited" in a smart way, and the Russians came to the negotiations with a "very maximalist position".

The special envoy also said that he spoke with American Republican politician Lindsey Graham and assured that sanctions for Russia have already been developed.

Addition

The SBU reported on the special operation "Web", which resulted in the destruction of the enemy's strategic aviation with an estimated value of 7 billion US dollars. The SBU indicated that 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were hit.

It was previously known that it affected 41 aircraft. Later, the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported that at least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Web". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

WarPolitics
Keith Kellogg
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Fox News
Security Service of Ukraine
Lindsey Graham
Riyadh
Donald Trump
Paris
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London
