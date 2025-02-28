The occupiers are preparing a propaganda forum for the Gauleiter. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The aggressor continues to try to create the illusion of international support for the occupation of Ukrainian territories. In 2025, the so-called "forum of regions of the Russian Federation and Belarus" is planned to be held in Nizhny Novgorod, where representatives of the occupation administrations will be brought together.

The Kremlin is trying to give legitimacy to its puppets through ostentatious "agreements" between the temporarily occupied territories and the Lukashenko regime. However, these documents have no legal force and serve only propaganda purposes.

Previous similar events have not yielded any real results: Belarusian delegations have limited themselves to loud statements that have not been implemented in practice. It is expected that this time the meeting will be another demonstration of fake diplomacy designed to hide the isolation of the terrorist country in the international arena.

