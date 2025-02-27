People are forcibly called to a camp for 1000 people in the temporarily occupied territories. There, the invaders are conducting a check on cooperation with the Defense Forces. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

The camp is intended for residents of the settlements that were seized in 2024.

“The population is forcibly taken there to check their cooperation with the Defense Forces. At the same time, everyone is compulsorily issued a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

The Center emphasizes that the Russians are actually creating genocide and destroying a nation in the center of Europe right now.

Recall

Earlier in the TOT, the Russian invaders began a new stage of checks of local residents. In particular, the invaders demand documents, record the presence of Russian citizenship; search homes; look through phones; ask about absent neighbors, the reasons for their absence and possible return; collect information about property.