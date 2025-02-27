ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT

Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 3348 views

In the occupied territories, Russians have set up a new filtration camp for forced vetting of the population. The occupiers are checking ties to the Armed Forces and forcibly issuing Russian passports.

People are forcibly called to a camp for 1000 people in the temporarily occupied territories. There, the invaders are conducting a check on cooperation with the Defense Forces. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

The camp is intended for residents of the settlements that were seized in 2024.

“The population is forcibly taken there to check their cooperation with the Defense Forces. At the same time, everyone is compulsorily issued a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

The Center emphasizes that the Russians are actually creating genocide and destroying a nation in the center of Europe right now.

Recall

Earlier in the TOT, the Russian invaders began a new stage of checks of local residents. In particular, the invaders demand documents, record the presence of Russian citizenship; search homes; look through phones; ask about absent neighbors, the reasons for their absence and possible return; collect information about property.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

