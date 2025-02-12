ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41229 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 86617 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101541 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116119 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99881 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124631 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102466 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113211 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116830 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158705 views

The deadline for passing the military medical commission (MMC) for those deemed "partially fit" has been postponed to June 5

The deadline for passing the military medical commission (MMC) for those deemed "partially fit" has been postponed to June 5

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106978 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law extending the term of the military medical commission until June 5, 2025. 313 deputies voted for the bill.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill to extend the deadline for re-passing the military medical commission (MMC) for citizens with limited fitness until 05.06.25, reports the UNN correspondent.

The Rada has adopted a bill on the mandatory medical examination and determination of the final deadline for its conduct for citizens of Ukraine who have been recognized as having limited fitness for military service. The term for passing the MMC has been extended until 05.06.25.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that 313 deputies voted "FOR".

Citizens of Ukraine aged 25 to 60 who were recognized as having limited fitness for military service before the entry into force of this Law (except for persons with disabilities recognized in the established manner) are obliged to fulfill the relevant requirements by June 5, 2025. Previously, this deadline was set for February 4, 2025.

Recall

UNN previously reported that a group of members of parliament from the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence registered a bill in parliament that provides for the postponement of the deadline for passing the MMC for persons with limited fitness from February 5 to June 5. Also, Ukrainians who have been assigned a disability will not have to undergo the MMC.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising