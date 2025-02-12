The deadline for passing the military medical commission (MMC) for those deemed "partially fit" has been postponed to June 5

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill to extend the deadline for re-passing the military medical commission (MMC) for citizens with limited fitness until 05.06.25, reports the UNN correspondent.

The Rada has adopted a bill on the mandatory medical examination and determination of the final deadline for its conduct for citizens of Ukraine who have been recognized as having limited fitness for military service. The term for passing the MMC has been extended until 05.06.25.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that 313 deputies voted "FOR".

Citizens of Ukraine aged 25 to 60 who were recognized as having limited fitness for military service before the entry into force of this Law (except for persons with disabilities recognized in the established manner) are obliged to fulfill the relevant requirements by June 5, 2025. Previously, this deadline was set for February 4, 2025.

UNN previously reported that a group of members of parliament from the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence registered a bill in parliament that provides for the postponement of the deadline for passing the MMC for persons with limited fitness from February 5 to June 5. Also, Ukrainians who have been assigned a disability will not have to undergo the MMC.