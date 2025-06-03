$41.620.09
Publications
Exclusives
Publications

Only 7% of "limited fit" are recognized as completely unfit after repeated military medical commission - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1504 views

Of those who underwent a repeated military medical commission, only 7% were found to be completely unfit for service. The rest are fit for service in support units, TCC and SP, as well as in military universities.

Among Ukrainians of conscription age who underwent a second military medical examination, only 7% were found to be completely unfit for service. This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin, reports UNN.

Details

The process is currently ongoing, and the medical examination is underway. Many citizens have taken this quite responsibly. I will say that of those who have undergone a second medical examination, about 7% were found to be unfit, somewhere around 6-7% are fully fit.

- he said.

The rest, according to him, are fit for service in support units, TCC and SP, as well as in military higher education institutions.

Lazutkin also reminded that, according to the law of Ukraine, citizens of Ukraine of conscription age, that is, from 25 to 60 years old, who were recognized as partially fit for military service before May 4, 2024, must undergo a second medical examination by June 5 inclusive.

Military contract for 60+: a new bill has been registered in the Rada30.04.25, 14:36 • 13676 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
