Military contract for 60+: a new bill has been registered in the Rada

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11288 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35752 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65307 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 115016 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69520 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216146 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160882 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114349 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137495 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107640 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2m/s
34%
752 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Publications

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28457 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 115016 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103468 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136615 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 216146 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1242 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 5020 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22300 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 54044 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 88004 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Military contract for 60+: a new bill has been registered in the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4670 views

Project No. 13229 has been registered in the Rada, which will allow citizens 60+ to voluntarily serve under contract during martial law. For officers 60+, approval from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is required.

Military contract for 60+: a new bill has been registered in the Rada

Bill №13229 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which will allow citizens aged 60+ to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill's card. 

Details

In particular, this was announced by one of the initiators of the bill, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko on Facebook.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada registered bill №13229 initiated by me, which will give citizens aged 60+ the right to voluntarily sign contracts for military service. This is a response to the request of society - many motivated and experienced people want to be useful in times of war, but the current legislation restricts them in this

- the statement reads.

It is expected that this bill will allow persons aged 60+ to sign one-year contracts during martial law with the consent of the unit commander. Also, for officers aged 60+, additional approval from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be required.

We must use the potential of everyone who is ready to fight for victory. I thank 36 fellow deputies who supported the initiative, as well as the public, Maria Berlinska, and representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their participation in the development of the bill

- Kostenko noted.

Reminder

On April 27, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin, announced that the "Contract 18-24" project is regularly scaled up and, depending on the dynamics, there is a high probability that the number of brigades that volunteers can join will be expanded.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Facebook
Brent
$62.84
Bitcoin
$95,182.70
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$32.46
Золото
$3,308.16
Ethereum
$1,775.91