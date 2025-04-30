Military contract for 60+: a new bill has been registered in the Rada

Bill №13229 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which will allow citizens aged 60+ to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill's card.

Details

In particular, this was announced by one of the initiators of the bill, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko on Facebook.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada registered bill №13229 initiated by me, which will give citizens aged 60+ the right to voluntarily sign contracts for military service. This is a response to the request of society - many motivated and experienced people want to be useful in times of war, but the current legislation restricts them in this - the statement reads.

It is expected that this bill will allow persons aged 60+ to sign one-year contracts during martial law with the consent of the unit commander. Also, for officers aged 60+, additional approval from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be required.

We must use the potential of everyone who is ready to fight for victory. I thank 36 fellow deputies who supported the initiative, as well as the public, Maria Berlinska, and representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their participation in the development of the bill - Kostenko noted.

Reminder

On April 27, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin, announced that the "Contract 18-24" project is regularly scaled up and, depending on the dynamics, there is a high probability that the number of brigades that volunteers can join will be expanded.