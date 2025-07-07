Former European Commissioner Johansson appointed EU Special Representative for Ukrainians

Former European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has been appointed as the European Union's Special Representative for Ukrainians. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, writes UNN.

I sincerely congratulate Ylva Johansson on her appointment as the European Union's Special Representative for Ukrainians. The creation of this position is another signal of the EU's unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people. - the statement reads.

According to Chernyshov, the role of the special representative is to strengthen coordination, represent the interests of Ukrainians, and implement practical support tools, including the development of a network of Unity Centers.

"Ms. Johansson previously served as the European Commissioner for Home Affairs. She is well acquainted with the Ukrainian context and has repeatedly visited Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. I hope for fruitful cooperation to support our citizens in Europe," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

