Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Former European Commissioner Johansson appointed EU Special Representative for Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 191 views

Ylva Johansson, former European Commissioner for Home Affairs, has been appointed EU Special Representative for Ukrainians. Her role is to strengthen coordination and support the interests of Ukrainians, particularly through the development of Unity Centers.

Former European Commissioner Johansson appointed EU Special Representative for Ukrainians

Former European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has been appointed as the European Union's Special Representative for Ukrainians. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, writes UNN.

I sincerely congratulate Ylva Johansson on her appointment as the European Union's Special Representative for Ukrainians. The creation of this position is another signal of the EU's unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

- the statement reads.

According to Chernyshov, the role of the special representative is to strengthen coordination, represent the interests of Ukrainians, and implement practical support tools, including the development of a network of Unity Centers.

"Ms. Johansson previously served as the European Commissioner for Home Affairs. She is well acquainted with the Ukrainian context and has repeatedly visited Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. I hope for fruitful cooperation to support our citizens in Europe," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

The EU is working on a new plan to return Ukrainians home after the war: details04.06.25, 14:31 • 4836 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Oleksiy Chernyshov
European Union
Ukraine
