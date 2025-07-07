Disputes, shoving, and tear gas: a conflict over loud music near a pond occurred in Kyiv Oblast

In the Kyiv region, during a leisure time near a body of water, an argument first arose, and then a scuffle, due to loud music. As a result, a 20-year-old guy sprayed tear gas at a couple, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

On July 5, a woman contacted the police reporting that an unknown person used a tear gas canister against her and her husband while they were relaxing near a body of water in the Tarashcha community.

It was preliminarily established that the conflict likely arose due to the couple playing music loudly. The verbal dispute escalated into a scuffle, after which the 20-year-old sprayed tear gas at the couple.

Law enforcement officers entered the information into the unified register of statements and reports of criminal offenses and other incidents. All participants in the conflict have been identified.

As reported by the police, an investigation is underway, the results of which will provide a legal assessment of the actions of each participant in the incident.

In Rivne region, the police drew up a protocol against a party participant for listening to Russian music