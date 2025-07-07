Disputes, shoving, and tear gas: a conflict over loud music near a pond occurred in Kyiv Oblast

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 12917 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 46190 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 58218 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 75942 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 139682 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 59663 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 81930 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 136930 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 131517 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 266889 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: detailsJuly 7, 08:09 AM • 94878 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 60026 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 41437 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 34739 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 21369 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 21512 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 20905 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 34889 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 41595 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 139682 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 60155 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 266889 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 110676 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 229555 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 253731 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Disputes, shoving, and tear gas: a conflict over loud music near a pond occurred in Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1382 views

In Kyiv Oblast, a 20-year-old sprayed tear gas at a couple due to loud music. The incident occurred on July 5 near a pond in the Tarashcha community, and the police are conducting an investigation.

Disputes, shoving, and tear gas: a conflict over loud music near a pond occurred in Kyiv Oblast

In the Kyiv region, during a leisure time near a body of water, an argument first arose, and then a scuffle, due to loud music. As a result, a 20-year-old guy sprayed tear gas at a couple, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

On July 5, a woman contacted the police reporting that an unknown person used a tear gas canister against her and her husband while they were relaxing near a body of water in the Tarashcha community.

It was preliminarily established that the conflict likely arose due to the couple playing music loudly. The verbal dispute escalated into a scuffle, after which the 20-year-old sprayed tear gas at the couple.

Law enforcement officers entered the information into the unified register of statements and reports of criminal offenses and other incidents. All participants in the conflict have been identified.

As reported by the police, an investigation is underway, the results of which will provide a legal assessment of the actions of each participant in the incident.

In Rivne region, the police drew up a protocol against a party participant for listening to Russian music25.06.25, 21:20 • 2818 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9